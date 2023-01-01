Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2021 CHRYSLER PACIFICA TOURING-L PLUS FWD</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><span style=font-size: 24px;><strong>3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE WITH STOP/START </strong></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>287 HORSEPOWER / 262 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY / 10.6L/100KM COMBINED / 12.4L/100KM CITY</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 24px;><strong> 9–SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 24px;><strong>20 S–MODEL ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY  FEATURES </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, Supplemental side–curtain air bags, Supplemental drivers knee blocker air bag, Supplemental passengers knee blocker air bag, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Electric power steering, 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Electric park brake, Tire pressure monitoring system</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Park–Sense Rear Park Assist, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Pedestrian/Cyclist Emergency Braking, Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display, Apple CarPlay capable, Google Android Auto, Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming, 4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot capable, SiriusXM, 7–inch full–colour customizable in–cluster display</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Second–row Stow n Go bucket seats, Second–row in–floor storage bins, Third–row 60/40 split Stow n Go bench seat, Front heated seats, Second–row heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather–wrapped steering wheel, Steering wheel–mounted audio controls, Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Front illuminated cup holders, Universal garage door opener, Auto–dimming rearview mirror, Remote start system, A/C with tri–zone automatic temperature control, Rear air conditioning with heater, Power windows w/ front and rear 1–touch up and down, Second– and third–row window shades, Power liftgate, Dual power sliding doors</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em>Family Convenience Group: </em>Stow n Vac integrated vacuum, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Hands–free power liftgate, Hands–free power sliding doors. </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em style=font-size: 18.6667px;>S Appearance Package: </em><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Leather–faced seats w/ perforated inserts & S logo, Premium Rear Fascia (Black), Premium upper and lower grilles w/ Black surrounds, Black daylight opening mouldings, Body–colour door handles, S badge, Black Stow n Place roof rack, Anodized Ink badging, Piano Black interior accents, Anodized Ice Cave accents. </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Uconnect Theatre Group: </em><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>220–amp alternator, 115–volt auxiliary power outlet, 3–channel wireless headphone (two pairs), Blu–ray/DVD player with video USB port, 3–channel video remote control, High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) port, Front seatback dual 10–inch touchscreens. </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Full sunroof with power front and fixed rear: </em><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Front power sunroof shade. </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em>20x7.5–inch S–Model aluminum wheels: </em>245/50R20 BSW All–Season tires, Falken brand tires, Locking lug nuts</span></p>

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

32,216 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

TOURING-L Plus FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

TOURING-L Plus FWD

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1702072338
  2. 1702072338
  3. 1702072338
  4. 1702072337
  5. 1702072338
  6. 1702072338
  7. 1702072337
  8. 1702072337
  9. 1702072700
  10. 1702072700
  11. 1702072699
  12. 1702072700
  13. 1702072700
  14. 1702072701
  15. 1702072700
  16. 1702072700
  17. 1702072700
  18. 1702072700
  19. 1702072700
  20. 1702072700
  21. 1702072700
  22. 1702072701
  23. 1702072701
  24. 1702072700
  25. 1702072701
  26. 1702072701
  27. 1702072701
  28. 1702072701
  29. 1702072701
  30. 1702072701
  31. 1702072701
  32. 1702072701
  33. 1702072701
  34. 1702072701
  35. 1702072701
  36. 1702072702
  37. 1702072701
  38. 1702072701
  39. 1702072702
  40. 1702072702
  41. 1702072702
  42. 1702072702
  43. 1702072702
  44. 1702072702
  45. 1702072702
  46. 1702072702
  47. 1702072702
  48. 1702072703
  49. 1702072703
  50. 1702072703
  51. 1702072702
  52. 1702072702
  53. 1702072702
  54. 1702072702
  55. 1702072702
  56. 1702072702
  57. 1702072703
  58. 1702072703
  59. 1702072700
  60. 1702072700
  61. 1702072700
  62. 1702072700
  63. 1702072700
  64. 1702072339
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,216KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1EG9MR527198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black with Light Diesel Grey stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 32,216 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 CHRYSLER PACIFICA TOURING-L PLUS FWD

3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE WITH STOP/START 

287 HORSEPOWER / 262 LB-FT OF TORQUE

8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY / 10.6L/100KM COMBINED / 12.4L/100KM CITY

 9–SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

20" S–MODEL ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY  FEATURES

Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, Supplemental side–curtain air bags, Supplemental driver's knee blocker air bag, Supplemental passenger's knee blocker air bag, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Electric power steering, 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Electric park brake, Tire pressure monitoring system

Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Park–Sense Rear Park Assist, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Pedestrian/Cyclist Emergency Braking, Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display, Apple CarPlay capable, Google Android Auto, Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming, 4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot capable, SiriusXM, 7–inch full–colour customizable in–cluster display

Second–row Stow 'n Go bucket seats, Second–row in–floor storage bins, Third–row 60/40 split Stow 'n Go bench seat, Front heated seats, Second–row heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather–wrapped steering wheel, Steering wheel–mounted audio controls, Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Front illuminated cup holders, Universal garage door opener, Auto–dimming rearview mirror, Remote start system, A/C with tri–zone automatic temperature control, Rear air conditioning with heater, Power windows w/ front and rear 1–touch up and down, Second– and third–row window shades, Power liftgate, Dual power sliding doors

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Family Convenience Group: Stow 'n Vac integrated vacuum, Hands–free power liftgate, Hands–free power sliding doors.

S Appearance Package: Leather–faced seats w/ perforated inserts & S logo, Premium Rear Fascia (Black), Premium upper and lower grilles w/ Black surrounds, Black daylight opening mouldings, Body–colour door handles, S badge, Black Stow 'n Place roof rack, Anodized Ink badging, Piano Black interior accents, Anodized Ice Cave accents.

Uconnect Theatre Group: 220–amp alternator, 115–volt auxiliary power outlet, 3–channel wireless headphone (two pairs), Blu–ray/DVD player with video USB port, 3–channel video remote control, High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) port, Front seatback dual 10–inch touchscreens.

Full sunroof with power front and fixed rear: Front power sunroof shade.

20x7.5–inch S–Model aluminum wheels: 245/50R20 BSW All–Season tires, Falken brand tires, Locking lug nuts

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 for sale in Tilbury, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 80,359 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 49,407 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT 13,896 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2021 Chrysler Pacifica