$43,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
TOURING-L Plus FWD
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black with Light Diesel Grey stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 32,216 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 CHRYSLER PACIFICA TOURING-L PLUS FWD
3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE WITH STOP/START
287 HORSEPOWER / 262 LB-FT OF TORQUE
8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY / 10.6L/100KM COMBINED / 12.4L/100KM CITY
9–SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20" S–MODEL ALUMINUM WHEELS
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, Supplemental side–curtain air bags, Supplemental driver's knee blocker air bag, Supplemental passenger's knee blocker air bag, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Electric power steering, 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Electric park brake, Tire pressure monitoring system
Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Park–Sense Rear Park Assist, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Pedestrian/Cyclist Emergency Braking, Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display, Apple CarPlay capable, Google Android Auto, Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming, 4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot capable, SiriusXM, 7–inch full–colour customizable in–cluster display
Second–row Stow 'n Go bucket seats, Second–row in–floor storage bins, Third–row 60/40 split Stow 'n Go bench seat, Front heated seats, Second–row heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather–wrapped steering wheel, Steering wheel–mounted audio controls, Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Front illuminated cup holders, Universal garage door opener, Auto–dimming rearview mirror, Remote start system, A/C with tri–zone automatic temperature control, Rear air conditioning with heater, Power windows w/ front and rear 1–touch up and down, Second– and third–row window shades, Power liftgate, Dual power sliding doors
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Family Convenience Group: Stow 'n Vac integrated vacuum, Hands–free power liftgate, Hands–free power sliding doors.
S Appearance Package: Leather–faced seats w/ perforated inserts & S logo, Premium Rear Fascia (Black), Premium upper and lower grilles w/ Black surrounds, Black daylight opening mouldings, Body–colour door handles, S badge, Black Stow 'n Place roof rack, Anodized Ink badging, Piano Black interior accents, Anodized Ice Cave accents.
Uconnect Theatre Group: 220–amp alternator, 115–volt auxiliary power outlet, 3–channel wireless headphone (two pairs), Blu–ray/DVD player with video USB port, 3–channel video remote control, High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) port, Front seatback dual 10–inch touchscreens.
Full sunroof with power front and fixed rear: Front power sunroof shade.
20x7.5–inch S–Model aluminum wheels: 245/50R20 BSW All–Season tires, Falken brand tires, Locking lug nuts
