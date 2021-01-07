Menu
2021 CRUISER RV 2780RE

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2021 CRUISER RV 2780RE

2021 CRUISER RV 2780RE

ON ORDER

2021 CRUISER RV 2780RE

ON ORDER

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 6483229
  • Stock #: MPG-5

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Fuel Type Propane
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS BRAND NEW 2021 MPG BY CRUISER RV 2780RE TRAVEL TRAILER! 

TOP 10 SELLING FEATURES

Patent Pending King Bed Slide System

Plywood Flooring

Four Speaker Soundbar System

Seamless Kitchen Countertops

Hardwood Residential Cabinets with Hidden Hinges

Azdel Composite Laminated Walls

Patent Pending Full Belly Storage

6’ 11” Barrel Roof

Painted, Fully Molded, Fiberglass Cap

5-Sided Aluminum Construction

TOP 5 EXTERIOR FEATURES

Azdel Composite Laminated Walls

Patent Pending Full Belly Storage

6’ 11” Barrel Roof

Painted, Fully Molded, Fiberglass Cap

5-Sided Aluminum Construction

TOP 5 INTERIOR FEATURES

Patent Pending King Bed Slide System

Plywood Flooring

Four Speaker Soundbar System

Seamless Kitchen Countertops

Hardwood Residential Cabinets with Hidden Hinges

HEAT,AIR,POWER AND WATER FEATURES

Dual ducted 13.5 BTU A/C

6 gal DSI gas/electric water heater

Black tank flush

INTERIOR FEATURES

LED interior lighting

Residential-style free standing furniture with top-stitching

Designer accent walls

Shaw carpet with R2X stain-resistance treatment

Multiple charging stations with 12v and USB

EXTERIOR FEATURES

High gloss Platinum fiberglass exterior

2-tone painted fiberglass front cap with LED lighting

30” main entry door

Triple entry steps with courtesy lighting

Exterior wall mount speakers with LED light

LED awning light

KITCHEN FEATURES

Hardwood framed cabinet doors

Steel ball-bearing, full extension drawer guides

High-rise kitchen faucet

Double door refrigerator

BED AND BATH FEATURES

King bed 72" x 80"

STANDARD SAFETY FEATURES

Battery disconnect

STORAGE FEATURES

Slam latch baggage doors with magnetic latches

LED-lit pass-thru storage

Floorplan Status New Floor Plan

GVWR 9,472 Lbs

Dry Weight 6,482 Lbs

Hitch Weight 672 Lbs

Carrying Capacity 2,958 Lbs

Width 8'-3/8"

Height 11'-3"

Length * 31'-11"

Square Feet 272 Sq Ft

Sleeping Capacity 5-6

Axles 2

Fresh Tank 44 Gal

Gray Tank 57 Gal

Black Tank 30 Gal

Water Heater 6 Gal

Furnace 30,000 BTU

Air Conditioner 13,500 BTU

Lp Tank Capacity 2 x 20 LBS

Refrigerator 10.7 Cu Ft/12v

110v Electric 30 AMP

Converter 55 AMP

Rvalue Wall R-7

Rvalue Floor R-11

Rvalue Roof R-11

Number Of Slides 2

Slide Room Height 5'-8 1/2" Slide Room Height

Bedroom Height 6'-10 1/2" Bedroom Ceiling Height

Awning Length 18'

Cook Top 3 Burner

Traditional Oven YES

Convection Oven No

Generator Prep N/A

Bed Dimensions King

* Overall length defined as tow point (Ball coupler for travel trailers / King pin for fifth wheel trailers) to rear bumper. It does not include rear ladder or spare tire. Optional pin boxes will affect overall length.

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!

** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!

**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

