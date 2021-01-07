2021 CRUISER RV 2780RE

+ taxes & licensing
TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS BRAND NEW 2021 MPG BY CRUISER RV 2780RE TRAVEL TRAILER!
TOP 10 SELLING FEATURES
Patent Pending King Bed Slide System
Plywood Flooring
Four Speaker Soundbar System
Seamless Kitchen Countertops
Hardwood Residential Cabinets with Hidden Hinges
Azdel Composite Laminated Walls
Patent Pending Full Belly Storage
6’ 11” Barrel Roof
Painted, Fully Molded, Fiberglass Cap
5-Sided Aluminum Construction
HEAT,AIR,POWER AND WATER FEATURES
Dual ducted 13.5 BTU A/C
6 gal DSI gas/electric water heater
Black tank flush
INTERIOR FEATURES
LED interior lighting
Residential-style free standing furniture with top-stitching
Designer accent walls
Shaw carpet with R2X stain-resistance treatment
Multiple charging stations with 12v and USB
EXTERIOR FEATURES
High gloss Platinum fiberglass exterior
2-tone painted fiberglass front cap with LED lighting
30” main entry door
Triple entry steps with courtesy lighting
Exterior wall mount speakers with LED light
LED awning light
KITCHEN FEATURES
Hardwood framed cabinet doors
Steel ball-bearing, full extension drawer guides
High-rise kitchen faucet
Double door refrigerator
BED AND BATH FEATURES
King bed 72" x 80"
STANDARD SAFETY FEATURES
Battery disconnect
STORAGE FEATURES
Slam latch baggage doors with magnetic latches
LED-lit pass-thru storage
Floorplan Status New Floor Plan
GVWR 9,472 Lbs
Dry Weight 6,482 Lbs
Hitch Weight 672 Lbs
Carrying Capacity 2,958 Lbs
Width 8'-3/8"
Height 11'-3"
Length * 31'-11"
Square Feet 272 Sq Ft
Sleeping Capacity 5-6
Axles 2
Fresh Tank 44 Gal
Gray Tank 57 Gal
Black Tank 30 Gal
Water Heater 6 Gal
Furnace 30,000 BTU
Air Conditioner 13,500 BTU
Lp Tank Capacity 2 x 20 LBS
Refrigerator 10.7 Cu Ft/12v
110v Electric 30 AMP
Converter 55 AMP
Rvalue Wall R-7
Rvalue Floor R-11
Rvalue Roof R-11
Number Of Slides 2
Slide Room Height 5'-8 1/2" Slide Room Height
Bedroom Height 6'-10 1/2" Bedroom Ceiling Height
Awning Length 18'
Cook Top 3 Burner
Traditional Oven YES
Convection Oven No
Generator Prep N/A
Bed Dimensions King
* Overall length defined as tow point (Ball coupler for travel trailers / King pin for fifth wheel trailers) to rear bumper. It does not include rear ladder or spare tire. Optional pin boxes will affect overall length.
