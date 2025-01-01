Menu
The 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands 2-Door 4x4 with the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission is built for serious off-road performance while offering modern tech and comfort. Delivering 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, this twin-turbo V6 pairs with an advanced 4x4 system featuring electronic-locking front and rear differentials, a front stabilizer bar disconnect, and Fords G.O.A.T. Modes with up to seven terrain settings including Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl, and Sand. The Badlands trim stands out with heavy-duty suspension, Bilstein position-sensitive shocks, 33-inch all-terrain tires, and steel bash plates, all designed to tackle rugged terrain. Its removable roof and doors offer open-air freedom, while the marine-grade vinyl seats and rubberized washout flooring make clean-up easy after an off-road adventure. Inside, it features the SYNC 4 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen (with an available 12-inch upgrade), Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and optional driver-assist features through Ford Co-Pilot360. With a towing capacity of up to 3,500 lbs and available Sasquatch Package upgrades, the 2021 Bronco Badlands 2-Door combines trail-ready toughness with everyday versatility.

2021 Ford Bronco

44,624 KM

2021 Ford Bronco

Badlands Nav, One Owner, 2.7 V6!!

2021 Ford Bronco

Badlands Nav, One Owner, 2.7 V6!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

Used
44,624KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5CP5MLA65306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 44,624 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands 2-Door 4x4 with the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission is built for serious off-road performance while offering modern tech and comfort. Delivering 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, this twin-turbo V6 pairs with an advanced 4x4 system featuring electronic-locking front and rear differentials, a front stabilizer bar disconnect, and Fords G.O.A.T. Modes with up to seven terrain settings including Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl, and Sand. The Badlands trim stands out with heavy-duty suspension, Bilstein position-sensitive shocks, 33-inch all-terrain tires, and steel bash plates, all designed to tackle rugged terrain. Its removable roof and doors offer open-air freedom, while the marine-grade vinyl seats and rubberized washout flooring make clean-up easy after an off-road adventure. Inside, it features the SYNC 4 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen (with an available 12-inch upgrade), Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and optional driver-assist features through Ford Co-Pilot360. With a towing capacity of up to 3,500 lbs and available Sasquatch Package upgrades, the 2021 Bronco Badlands 2-Door combines trail-ready toughness with everyday versatility.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
2021 Ford Bronco