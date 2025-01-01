$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco
Badlands Nav, One Owner, 2.7 V6!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 44,624 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands 2-Door 4x4 with the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission is built for serious off-road performance while offering modern tech and comfort. Delivering 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, this twin-turbo V6 pairs with an advanced 4x4 system featuring electronic-locking front and rear differentials, a front stabilizer bar disconnect, and Fords G.O.A.T. Modes with up to seven terrain settings including Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl, and Sand. The Badlands trim stands out with heavy-duty suspension, Bilstein position-sensitive shocks, 33-inch all-terrain tires, and steel bash plates, all designed to tackle rugged terrain. Its removable roof and doors offer open-air freedom, while the marine-grade vinyl seats and rubberized washout flooring make clean-up easy after an off-road adventure. Inside, it features the SYNC 4 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen (with an available 12-inch upgrade), Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and optional driver-assist features through Ford Co-Pilot360. With a towing capacity of up to 3,500 lbs and available Sasquatch Package upgrades, the 2021 Bronco Badlands 2-Door combines trail-ready toughness with everyday versatility.
Vehicle Features
