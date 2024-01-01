Menu
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport SUV is a versatile compact off-roader featuring a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine. It comes with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD), offering a balance of power and efficiency. Designed for adventure, it includes rugged styling, a high ground clearance, and advanced off-road capabilities. The Bronco Sport emphasizes practicality with modern technology and a comfortable interior, making it suitable for both urban and off-road driving.

49,275 KM

Details Description Features

Big Bend, AWD, Nav, One Owner!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

VIN 3FMCR9B64MRB09958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport SUV is a versatile compact off-roader featuring a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine. It comes with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD), offering a balance of power and efficiency. Designed for adventure, it includes rugged styling, a high ground clearance, and advanced off-road capabilities. The Bronco Sport emphasizes practicality with modern technology and a comfortable interior, making it suitable for both urban and off-road driving.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434

