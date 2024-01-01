$29,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend, AWD, Nav, One Owner!!
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend, AWD, Nav, One Owner!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,275 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport SUV is a versatile compact off-roader featuring a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine. It comes with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD), offering a balance of power and efficiency. Designed for adventure, it includes rugged styling, a high ground clearance, and advanced off-road capabilities. The Bronco Sport emphasizes practicality with modern technology and a comfortable interior, making it suitable for both urban and off-road driving.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lally Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lally Ford
Lally Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-682-3434