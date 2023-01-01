2021 Ford Bronco Sport

$41,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 , 4 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9818770

9818770 VIN: 3FMCR9C67MRB23027

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 13,469 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.