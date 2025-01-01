$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford EcoSport
SE Nav, Only 24,374 kms, mint!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,374KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ3S2GEXMC436546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 24,374 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
2021 Ford EcoSport