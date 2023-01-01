$35,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
SEL, Navigation, Low Km’s, Mint!
32,378KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10277832
- Stock #: 1327
- VIN: 2FMPK3J95MBA41327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,378 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
