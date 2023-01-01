Menu
2021 Ford Edge

32,378 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2021 Ford Edge

2021 Ford Edge

SEL, Navigation, Low Km’s, Mint!

2021 Ford Edge

SEL, Navigation, Low Km’s, Mint!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,378KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277832
  • Stock #: 1327
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J95MBA41327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,378 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

