2021 Ford Edge

41,300 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge

Titanium, AWD, Roof, Nav, Mint!

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium, AWD, Roof, Nav, Mint!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K9XMBA31123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

2021 Ford Edge