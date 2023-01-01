Menu
2021 Ford Edge

92,821 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge

Titanium

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K95MBA16738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # GB4154
  • Mileage 92,821 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

2021 Ford Edge