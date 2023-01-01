$37,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
92,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K95MBA16738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # GB4154
- Mileage 92,821 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
