2021 Ford Edge

52,663 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium, AWD, Roof, Nav!!

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium, AWD, Roof, Nav!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,663KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K9XMBA52599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,663 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-XXXX

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2021 Ford Edge