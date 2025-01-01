Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Edge

65,018 KM

Details Features

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Edge

ST Moonroof, Nav, One Owner!!

Watch This Vehicle
13099163

2021 Ford Edge

ST Moonroof, Nav, One Owner!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 13099163
  2. 13099163
  3. 13099163
  4. 13099163
  5. 13099163
  6. 13099163
  7. 13099163
  8. 13099163
  9. 13099163
  10. 13099163
  11. 13099163
  12. 13099163
  13. 13099163
  14. 13099163
  15. 13099163
Contact Seller

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,018KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4APXMBA45670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # LF00632A
  • Mileage 65,018 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2022 Ford Escape SE Power Lift Gate, One Owner, Local Trade! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2022 Ford Escape SE Power Lift Gate, One Owner, Local Trade! 82,067 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL Leather, navigation, Only 66,325 km’s! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2019 Ford Escape SEL Leather, navigation, Only 66,325 km’s! 66,325 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line AWD, One Owner, Local Trade!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line AWD, One Owner, Local Trade!! 48,819 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2021 Ford Edge