2021 Ford Escape

21,798 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, Only 21798 km’s, One Owner!

2021 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, Only 21798 km’s, One Owner!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,798KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G63MUB21793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,798 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2021 Ford Escape