$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SE,Local Trade,One Ownwr, Low Kms!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,818 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Ford Escape SE, featuring a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, offers a dynamic combination of efficiency and capability. Its compact SUV design provides versatility for urban maneuverability and weekend adventures. With AWD, it ensures traction and stability in various driving conditions. The SE trim offers modern technology and comfort features, enhancing the driving experience. Despite its smaller engine size, the Escape SE delivers responsive performance and fuel efficiency. Overall, it's a well-rounded choice for those seeking a practical and stylish SUV with enhanced handling and versatility.
Vehicle Features
