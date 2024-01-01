Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Ford Escape SE, featuring a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, offers a dynamic combination of efficiency and capability. Its compact SUV design provides versatility for urban maneuverability and weekend adventures. With AWD, it ensures traction and stability in various driving conditions. The SE trim offers modern technology and comfort features, enhancing the driving experience. Despite its smaller engine size, the Escape SE delivers responsive performance and fuel efficiency. Overall, its a well-rounded choice for those seeking a practical and stylish SUV with enhanced handling and versatility.

2021 Ford Escape

33,818 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SE,Local Trade,One Ownwr, Low Kms!!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

SE,Local Trade,One Ownwr, Low Kms!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 11526021
  2. 11526021
  3. 11526021
  4. 11526021
  5. 11526021
  6. 11526021
  7. 11526021
  8. 11526021
  9. 11526021
  10. 11526021
  11. 11526021
  12. 11526021
  13. 11526021
  14. 11526021
  15. 11526021
  16. 11526021
  17. 11526021
  18. 11526021
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,818KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G6XMUA53035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,818 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford Escape SE, featuring a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, offers a dynamic combination of efficiency and capability. Its compact SUV design provides versatility for urban maneuverability and weekend adventures. With AWD, it ensures traction and stability in various driving conditions. The SE trim offers modern technology and comfort features, enhancing the driving experience. Despite its smaller engine size, the Escape SE delivers responsive performance and fuel efficiency. Overall, it's a well-rounded choice for those seeking a practical and stylish SUV with enhanced handling and versatility.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line, Moonroof, Nav, One Owner! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line, Moonroof, Nav, One Owner! 25,832 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT, 5.0L V6, Local Trade!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT, 5.0L V6, Local Trade!! 118,323 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium EcoBoost, Low Km’s, Local Trade! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium EcoBoost, Low Km’s, Local Trade! 73,143 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape