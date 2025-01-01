Menu
UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Get ready to escape the ordinary with this sleek 2021 Ford Escape SE FWD, now available at Fusion Auto Sales! This stylish SUV boasts a dynamic 1.5L V3 Turbo engine, offering a blend of power and efficiency. The sleek gray exterior is complemented by a comfortable gray interior, providing a modern and inviting driving experience. With 151,600km on the odometer, this Escape is ready for your next adventure.

Enjoy a smooth and confident ride with features like automatic headlights for enhanced visibility, blind spot monitoring for added safety, and cruise control for effortless highway driving. Keep your passengers comfortable with dual-zone climate control, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel. The Escape also comes equipped with a suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control, providing peace of mind on every journey.

Five Features to Sizzle:

  • Turbocharged Power: Experience the thrill of the 1.5L V3 Turbo engine, delivering a dynamic driving experience.
  • Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you're aware of vehicles in your blind spots.
  • Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy effortless highway driving with the convenience of cruise control.
  • Power Everything: Enjoy the luxury of power windows, door locks, and mirrors for added convenience.
  • Sleek & Stylish: Turn heads with the sleek gray exterior and modern interior design.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

