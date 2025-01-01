Menu
2021 Ford Escape

87,491 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

SEL Moonroof, Leather, Nav!!

12458245

2021 Ford Escape

SEL Moonroof, Leather, Nav!!

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,491KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0H61MUA74368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # LF00466A
  • Mileage 87,491 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434

