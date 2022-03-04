2021 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $46,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 6 2 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8429487

8429487 Stock #: 72835

72835 VIN: 1FMCU9DZ4MUA06571

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 12,623 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Keypad Entry Telematics Knee Air Bag Panoramic Vista Roof Safety Canopy Intelligent Access Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking SYNC 3 Selectable Drive modes Hands Free Liftgate w/Foot Act

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.