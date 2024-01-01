Menu
2021 Ford Expedition

52,963 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition

Max Limited Max, Roof, Nav, Low Km’s!!

2021 Ford Expedition

Max Limited Max, Roof, Nav, Low Km’s!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,963KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK2AT1MEA42751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,963 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Ford Expedition