2021 Ford Expedition
Max Limited Max, Roof, Nav, Low Km’s!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
Used
52,963KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK2AT1MEA42751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,963 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
