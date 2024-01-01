Menu
Dont see what youre looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!

2021 Ford Explorer

41,250 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer

Platinum

2021 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8HC1MGA08954

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R03372
  • Mileage 41,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Ford Explorer