Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Explorer

68,403 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited, AWd, Nav, Leather, Local Trade!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited, AWd, Nav, Leather, Local Trade!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 11407099
  2. 11407099
  3. 11407099
  4. 11407099
  5. 11407099
  6. 11407099
  7. 11407099
  8. 11407099
  9. 11407099
  10. 11407099
  11. 11407099
  12. 11407099
  13. 11407099
  14. 11407099
  15. 11407099
  16. 11407099
  17. 11407099
  18. 11407099
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,403KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8FH3MGB85197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,403 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite,4x4, Roof, Nav, Leather!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite,4x4, Roof, Nav, Leather!! 91,757 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend, AWD, Navigation, Local Trade! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend, AWD, Navigation, Local Trade! 46,619 KM $30,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium, AWD, Roof, Nav, Leather! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2019 Ford Escape Titanium, AWD, Roof, Nav, Leather! 74,982 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Explorer