$43,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 32,528 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2021 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
325 HORSEPOWER | 400 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 8,100 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,760 LBS | GVWR: 6,600 LBS
10L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12.8L/100KM CITY | 11.5L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18" CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
EXTERIOR
Auto High Beams, Daytime Running Lights, Defroster, Rear w/ Privacy Glass, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, Fog Lamps, Fully Boxed Steel Frame, Headlamps - Autolamp (on/off), Fold/Power/Heat Mirrors, Pickup Box Tie Down Hooks, Power Tailgate Lock, Removable Tailgate, Tow Hooks, Trailer Sway Control
INTERIOR
1 Touch Up/Down Driver/Passenger Window, Display Centre, Power Door Locks, Grab Handles, Driver/Passenger Illuminated Entry, Outside Temp & Compass, Front Power Point, Cloth Seats, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Dual Mirrors Visors
FUNCTIONAL
4x4 System, ESOF, Auto Hold, BLIS w/ Cross Traffic, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Fordpass Connect, Lane-Keeping System, Post-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Assist w/ AEB, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Reverse Brake Assist, Selectshift™ Automatic Transmission, Heavy Duty Shocks, SYNC 4
SAFETY & SECURITY
Side Air Bags, Drive and Passenger Airbags, Perimeter Alarm, Roll Stability Control, Adjustable Safety Belts, SOS Post Crash Alert System, High Mount Centre Stop Lamp, Tire Pressure Monitor System
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
2.7l Ecoboost Engine
3.73 Electronic Lock RR Axle:
Includes 6600# GVWR Package
Liner-Tray Style - No Carpet Mat
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Mirrors - Manual Fold w/ Power Glass
Partitioned Fold-Flat Storage
136 Litre/ 36 Gallon Fuel Tank
XTR Package:
Chrome Running Board, 18" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
Cloth Bucket Seats W/ Console
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
1-844-682-3325