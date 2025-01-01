Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2021 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5 BOX</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>325 HORSEPOWER | 400 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 8,100 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,760 LBS | GVWR: 6,600 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>10L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12.8L/100KM CITY | 11.5L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto High Beams, Daytime Running Lights, Defroster, Rear w/ Privacy Glass, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, Fog Lamps, Fully Boxed Steel Frame, Headlamps - Autolamp (on/off), Fold/Power/Heat Mirrors, Pickup Box Tie Down Hooks, Power Tailgate Lock, Removable Tailgate, Tow Hooks, Trailer Sway Control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>1 Touch Up/Down Driver/Passenger Window, Display Centre, Power Door Locks, Grab Handles, Driver/Passenger Illuminated Entry, Outside Temp & Compass, Front Power Point, Cloth Seats, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Dual Mirrors Visors</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>FUNCTIONAL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> 4x4 System, ESOF, Auto Hold, BLIS w/ Cross Traffic, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Fordpass Connect, Lane-Keeping System, Post-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Assist w/ AEB, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Reverse Brake Assist, Selectshift™ Automatic Transmission, Heavy Duty Shocks, SYNC 4</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY & SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Side Air Bags, Drive and Passenger Airbags, Perimeter Alarm, Roll Stability Control, Adjustable Safety Belts, SOS Post Crash Alert System, High Mount Centre Stop Lamp, Tire Pressure Monitor System</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>2.7l Ecoboost Engine</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>3.73 Electronic Lock RR Axle:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Includes 6600# GVWR Package</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Liner-Tray Style - No Carpet Mat</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Integrated Trailer Brake Controller</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Mirrors - Manual Fold w/ Power Glass</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Partitioned Fold-Flat Storage</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>136 Litre/ 36 Gallon Fuel Tank</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>XTR Package:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Chrome Running Board, 18 Chrome-Like PVD Wheels</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Cloth Bucket Seats W/ Console</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Details Description Features

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,528KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP7MFC73987

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 32,528 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

