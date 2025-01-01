Menu
UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Fusion Auto Sales has a fantastic option for you: a well-maintained 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCab. This truck, with its classic white exterior and practical gray interior, is ready to tackle anything you throw its way. With a proven 3.3L V6 engine and 4-wheel drive, you can be confident in its performance, whether youre navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path. This F-150 has 120,614km on the odometer, so you know its been broken in just right!

This 2021 F-150 XLT offers a blend of capability and convenience. Its SuperCab configuration provides ample space for passengers, while the 6.5 box is perfect for hauling your gear, tools, or weekend projects. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience, and the four-wheel drive gives you the traction and control you need in various conditions. Whether youre looking for a workhorse or a weekend warrior, this F-150 is a versatile choice thats sure to impress.

Here are some of the stand-out features:

Robust 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
Spacious SuperCab: Comfortably seats passengers while offering secure storage.
Fuel-Efficient Flex Fuel Engine: Gives you flexibility at the pump.
Versatile 6.5 Box: Ready for work or play, hauling everything you need.
Dependable Ford Heritage: Known for reliability and lasting value.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won't purchase a vehicle to "fill a hole". We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they're getting great value. 

If we don't have what you're looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our" locate club". People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. 

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

2021 Ford F-150

120,614 KM

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FTEX1EB1MKD62799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 120,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Fusion Auto Sales has a fantastic option for you: a well-maintained 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCab. This truck, with its classic white exterior and practical gray interior, is ready to tackle anything you throw its way. With a proven 3.3L V6 engine and 4-wheel drive, you can be confident in its performance, whether you're navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path. This F-150 has 120,614km on the odometer, so you know it's been broken in just right!

This 2021 F-150 XLT offers a blend of capability and convenience. Its SuperCab configuration provides ample space for passengers, while the 6.5' box is perfect for hauling your gear, tools, or weekend projects. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience, and the four-wheel drive gives you the traction and control you need in various conditions. Whether you're looking for a workhorse or a weekend warrior, this F-150 is a versatile choice that's sure to impress.

Here are some of the stand-out features:

  • Robust 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  • Spacious SuperCab: Comfortably seats passengers while offering secure storage.
  • Fuel-Efficient Flex Fuel Engine: Gives you flexibility at the pump.
  • Versatile 6.5' Box: Ready for work or play, hauling everything you need.
  • Dependable Ford Heritage: Known for reliability and lasting value.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
2021 Ford F-150