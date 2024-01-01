Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

7,963 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

GT Premium, Only 7,963 Kms, Leather, One Owner!!

GT Premium, Only 7,963 Kms, Leather, One Owner!!

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,963KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF1M5103169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1FA6P8
  • Mileage 7,963 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-682-3434

