2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2021 FORD TRANSIT </strong><strong>T-250 148 EL HI RF 9070 GVWR AWD</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>3.5L PFDI V6 ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>275 HORSEPOWER | 262 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>16 HEAVY-DUTY SILVER STEEL WITH EXPOSED LUG NUTS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>MECHANICAL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>25-gallon fuel tank, 70-amp-hr battery (3.5L PFDi V6), 250-amp alternator, Auxiliary fuel port, Electric parking brake, Electric power-assisted steering (EPAS), Front suspension: independent MacPherson-strut and stabilizer bar; Rear: leaf springs and heavy-duty gas shock absorbers, Power 4-wheel disc brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Selectable Drive Modes (Normal, Eco, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Tow/Haul), Single-note horn</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>FORD CO-PILOT360™ TECHNOLOGY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto High-Beam, Headlamps Autolamp (Automatic On/Off Headlamps), Hill Start Assist, Lane-Keeping System, Post-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) including Pedestrian Detection and Forward Collision Warning, Side-Wind Stabilization</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>CONNECTIVITY & ENTERTAINMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Bluetooth® functionality, FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>12V powerpoints (2), Accessory delay, Armrests – Driver and front-passenger inboard, Front dome light with map lights and theater-dimming feature, Grab handle on passenger-side A-pillar, Lockable glove box, Polyurethane steering wheel with tilt/telescoping column, Power door locks with autolock, Power front windows, Rearview mirror, Remote Keyless Entry System with 2 key fobs</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Carbon Black bodyside moldings, Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Front fender-mounted antenna, Solar-tinted glass, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY & SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>3-point safety belts for all seating positions, Driver and front-passenger front airbags, Front-seat side airbags, Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags, AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™), SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, SOS Post-Crash Alert System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS; excludes spare)</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

87,335 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,335KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR3UG6MKA00392

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 87,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Bluetooth

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
