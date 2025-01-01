$49,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 87,335 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 FORD TRANSIT T-250 148" EL HI RF 9070 GVWR AWD
3.5L PFDI V6 ENGINE
275 HORSEPOWER | 262 LB-FT OF TORQUE
10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
16" HEAVY-DUTY SILVER STEEL WITH EXPOSED LUG NUTS
MECHANICAL
25-gallon fuel tank, 70-amp-hr battery (3.5L PFDi V6), 250-amp alternator, Auxiliary fuel port, Electric parking brake, Electric power-assisted steering (EPAS), Front suspension: independent MacPherson-strut and stabilizer bar; Rear: leaf springs and heavy-duty gas shock absorbers, Power 4-wheel disc brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Selectable Drive Modes (Normal, Eco, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Tow/Haul), Single-note horn
FORD CO-PILOT360™ TECHNOLOGY
Auto High-Beam, Headlamps Autolamp (Automatic On/Off Headlamps), Hill Start Assist, Lane-Keeping System, Post-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) including Pedestrian Detection and Forward Collision Warning, Side-Wind Stabilization
CONNECTIVITY & ENTERTAINMENT
Bluetooth® functionality, FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability
INTERIOR
12V powerpoints (2), Accessory delay, Armrests – Driver and front-passenger inboard, Front dome light with map lights and theater-dimming feature, Grab handle on passenger-side A-pillar, Lockable glove box, Polyurethane steering wheel with tilt/telescoping column, Power door locks with autolock, Power front windows, Rearview mirror, Remote Keyless Entry System with 2 key fobs
EXTERIOR
Carbon Black bodyside moldings, Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Front fender-mounted antenna, Solar-tinted glass, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
SAFETY & SECURITY
3-point safety belts for all seating positions, Driver and front-passenger front airbags, Front-seat side airbags, Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags, AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™), SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, SOS Post-Crash Alert System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS; excludes spare)
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325