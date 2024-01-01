$57,990+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
BEAUTIFUL RED, 4WD, LEATHER, 1500 SLT, LOW KMS. WO
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,990
+ taxes & licensing
42,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU9DET0MG452100
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 01392A
- Mileage 42,985 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 speed
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
