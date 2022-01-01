Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

12,683 KM

Details Description Features

$60,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$60,890

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$60,890

+ taxes & licensing

12,683KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8083699
  • Stock #: 72691
  • VIN: 3GTU9CED8MG360798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevation ! 5.3 ! Sunroof !

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

2018 Audi S5 Technik
 49,139 KM
$51,890 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 12,683 KM
$60,890 + tax & lic
2017 Acura MDX Elite...
 105,956 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory