$62,995+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
4WD Crew Cab 159" SLE
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
4WD Crew Cab 159" SLE
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2021 GMC SIERRA 2500 4WD CREW CAB 159" SLE
DURAMAX 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL
445 HORSEPOWER | 910 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.42 AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 18,500 LBS | PAYLOAD: 3,563 LBS | GVWR: 11,150 LBS
ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
17" MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
Auto Locking Rear Diff 2spd Electronic Transfer Case 220 Amp Alternator High Capacity Air Cleaner Independent Front Suspension Multi-leaf Rear Spring Susp Stabilitrak W/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist Brake Pad Monitoring Trailering Package Trailer Brake Controller
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, GMC Infotainment System, 8" Diag. Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice Command Passthrough to Phone, Android Auto & Apple Carplay Capable, OnStar & 4g LTE Wi-Fi capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, USB Ports, Colour Driver Info Centre, Remote Keyless Entry
INTERIOR
Air Conditioning, Rear HVAC Vents, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Bench Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Carpeted Floor Covering
EXTERIOR
Cornerstep Rear Bumper, Side Bedsteps, 12 Fixed Cargo Tie Downs, Power Adjustable Heated Trailering Mirrors, GMC LED Side Marker Lights, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Duramax 6.6l V8 Turbo Diesel
Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster
120 V AC (400 W) Power Outlet on Instrument Panel
Skid Plates
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325