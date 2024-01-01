Menu
2021 GMC SIERRA 2500 4WD CREW CAB 159" SLE

DURAMAX 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL

445 HORSEPOWER | 910 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.42 AXLE RATIO

TOWING CAPACITY: 18,500 LBS | PAYLOAD: 3,563 LBS | GVWR: 11,150 LBS

ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

17" MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

Auto Locking Rear Diff 2spd Electronic Transfer Case 220 Amp Alternator High Capacity Air Cleaner Independent Front Suspension Multi-leaf Rear Spring Susp Stabilitrak W/ Trailer Sway  Control & Hill Start Assist Brake Pad Monitoring Trailering Package Trailer Brake Controller

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, GMC Infotainment System, 8" Diag. Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice Command Passthrough to Phone, Android Auto & Apple Carplay Capable, OnStar &  4g LTE Wi-Fi capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, USB Ports, Colour Driver Info Centre, Remote Keyless Entry

INTERIOR

Air Conditioning, Rear HVAC Vents, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Bench Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Carpeted Floor Covering

EXTERIOR

Cornerstep Rear Bumper, Side Bedsteps, 12 Fixed Cargo Tie Downs, Power Adjustable Heated Trailering Mirrors, GMC LED Side Marker Lights, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Duramax 6.6l V8 Turbo Diesel

Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster

120 V AC (400 W) Power Outlet on Instrument Panel 

Skid Plates

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2021 GMC SIERRA 2500 4WD CREW CAB 159" SLE

DURAMAX 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL

445 HORSEPOWER | 910 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.42 AXLE RATIO

TOWING CAPACITY: 18,500 LBS | PAYLOAD: 3,563 LBS | GVWR: 11,150 LBS

ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

17" MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

Auto Locking Rear Diff 2spd Electronic Transfer Case 220 Amp Alternator High Capacity Air Cleaner Independent Front Suspension Multi-leaf Rear Spring Susp Stabilitrak W/ Trailer Sway  Control & Hill Start Assist Brake Pad Monitoring Trailering Package Trailer Brake Controller

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, GMC Infotainment System, 8" Diag. Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice Command Passthrough to Phone, Android Auto & Apple Carplay Capable, OnStar &  4g LTE Wi-Fi capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, USB Ports, Colour Driver Info Centre, Remote Keyless Entry

INTERIOR

Air Conditioning, Rear HVAC Vents, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Bench Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Carpeted Floor Covering

EXTERIOR

Cornerstep Rear Bumper, Side Bedsteps, 12 Fixed Cargo Tie Downs, Power Adjustable Heated Trailering Mirrors, GMC LED Side Marker Lights, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Duramax 6.6l V8 Turbo Diesel

Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster

120 V AC (400 W) Power Outlet on Instrument Panel

Skid Plates

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

