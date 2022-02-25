$124,800+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
Denali Diesel
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8332428
- Stock #: 72344
- VIN: 1GT49REYXMF278384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,891 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Black Diamond !!
Duramax Diesel Heavy Duty!!
22000 woth or wnow equipment included in price !!
This truck is amazing, a great drive and ready to work !
Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Vehicle Features
