2021 GMC Sierra 2500

25,540 KM

Details

$69,555

+ tax & licensing
$69,555

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

2500HD

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

2500HD

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$69,555

+ taxes & licensing

25,540KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8571035
  • Stock #: 72928
  • VIN: 1GT49LE73MF193309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Here at Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth Connection

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

