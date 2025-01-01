Menu
2021 Honda Civic

63,452 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic

LX

12437620

2021 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,452KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F58MH007202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,452 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Honda Civic