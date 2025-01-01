$24,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
LX
2021 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,452KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F58MH007202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,452 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2021 Honda Civic