2021 Honda Civic

22,930 KM

Details Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

Sport, Low Km’s, Clean Car Proof!

2021 Honda Civic

Sport, Low Km’s, Clean Car Proof!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

22,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8267793
  Stock #: 5336
  VIN: 2HGFC2F80MH015336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5336
  • Mileage 22,930 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

