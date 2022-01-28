$28,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
Sport, Low Km’s, Clean Car Proof!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
22,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8267793
- Stock #: 5336
- VIN: 2HGFC2F80MH015336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5336
- Mileage 22,930 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0