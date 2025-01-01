$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that’s ready for any Canadian adventure? Check out this stunning 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. This elegant SUV, cloaked in a sleek black exterior and complemented by a sophisticated black leather interior, offers a premium driving experience. With just 104,556km on the odometer, this Nautilus is ready to provide years of comfortable and reliable service. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather, making it the perfect companion for both city commutes and weekend getaways.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2L V4 Turbo engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, providing a balance of power and efficiency. The Nautilus Reserve is designed for comfort and convenience, offering a host of premium features that elevate every drive. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising along the highway, the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve from Fusion Auto Sales promises a refined and enjoyable driving experience.
Here are five features of this 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve that are sure to impress:
- Panoramic Vista Roof: Bask in the sunlight or gaze at the stars with the expansive panoramic roof.
- Lincoln Embrace: Experience a warm welcome with signature lighting and a personalized experience that anticipates your needs.
- Revel Audio System: Immerse yourself in a concert-like audio experience, with crystal-clear sound.
- Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies: Enjoy peace of mind with features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats: Stay comfortable year-round with seats designed to provide both warmth and cooling.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
