Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that’s ready for any Canadian adventure? Check out this stunning 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. This elegant SUV, cloaked in a sleek black exterior and complemented by a sophisticated black leather interior, offers a premium driving experience. With just 104,556km on the odometer, this Nautilus is ready to provide years of comfortable and reliable service. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather, making it the perfect companion for both city commutes and weekend getaways.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a responsive 2L V4 Turbo engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, providing a balance of power and efficiency. The Nautilus Reserve is designed for comfort and convenience, offering a host of premium features that elevate every drive. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising along the highway, the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve from Fusion Auto Sales promises a refined and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>Here are five features of this 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve that are sure to impress:</p><ul><li><strong>Panoramic Vista Roof:</strong> Bask in the sunlight or gaze at the stars with the expansive panoramic roof.</li><li><strong>Lincoln Embrace:</strong> Experience a warm welcome with signature lighting and a personalized experience that anticipates your needs.</li><li><strong>Revel Audio System:</strong> Immerse yourself in a concert-like audio experience, with crystal-clear sound.</li><li><strong>Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind with features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.</li><li><strong>Heated and Ventilated Front Seats:</strong> Stay comfortable year-round with seats designed to provide both warmth and cooling.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2021 Lincoln Nautilus

104,556 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Watch This Vehicle
12649623

2021 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,556KM
Good Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K99MBL05619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that’s ready for any Canadian adventure? Check out this stunning 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. This elegant SUV, cloaked in a sleek black exterior and complemented by a sophisticated black leather interior, offers a premium driving experience. With just 104,556km on the odometer, this Nautilus is ready to provide years of comfortable and reliable service. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather, making it the perfect companion for both city commutes and weekend getaways.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2L V4 Turbo engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, providing a balance of power and efficiency. The Nautilus Reserve is designed for comfort and convenience, offering a host of premium features that elevate every drive. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising along the highway, the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve from Fusion Auto Sales promises a refined and enjoyable driving experience.

Here are five features of this 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve that are sure to impress:

  • Panoramic Vista Roof: Bask in the sunlight or gaze at the stars with the expansive panoramic roof.
  • Lincoln Embrace: Experience a warm welcome with signature lighting and a personalized experience that anticipates your needs.
  • Revel Audio System: Immerse yourself in a concert-like audio experience, with crystal-clear sound.
  • Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies: Enjoy peace of mind with features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.
  • Heated and Ventilated Front Seats: Stay comfortable year-round with seats designed to provide both warmth and cooling.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fusion Auto Sales

Used 2017 Nissan Juke NISMO for sale in Tilbury, ON
2017 Nissan Juke NISMO 94,808 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Tilbury, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue SL 113,464 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK 4.3L for sale in Tilbury, ON
2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK 4.3L 198,043 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fusion Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2229

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2021 Lincoln Nautilus