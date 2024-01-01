Menu
MISKA SPORTSMAN TOY PACKAGE TRAILER

8.5FT WIDE x 20FT LONG

7000LB DROP LEG

2 x 5,200 LBS AXLE WEIGHT

ELECTRIC BRAKES

Please contact for further information.

2021 Miska Trailerman Trailer

$5,995

2021 Miska Trailerman Trailer

Sportsman

2021 Miska Trailerman Trailer

Sportsman

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

$5,995

Excellent Condition

  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

MISKA SPORTSMAN TOY PACKAGE TRAILER

8.5FT WIDE x 20FT LONG

7000LB DROP LEG

2 x 5,200 LBS AXLE WEIGHT

ELECTRIC BRAKES

 

 

Please contact for further information.

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2021 Miska Trailerman Trailer