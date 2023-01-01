Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Maxima

8,134 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Maxima

2021 Nissan Maxima

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Maxima

SL

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

  1. 9446614
  2. 9446614
  3. 9446614
  4. 9446614
  5. 9446614
  6. 9446614
  7. 9446614
  8. 9446614
  9. 9446614
  10. 9446614
  11. 9446614
  12. 9446614
  13. 9446614
  14. 9446614
  15. 9446614
  16. 9446614
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9446614
  • Stock #: R03077
  • VIN: 1N4AA6DV5MC502152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Chevrolet

2021 Nissan Maxima SL
 8,134 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 172,647 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Blaze...
 11,241 KM
$53,705 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-888-887-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-887-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory