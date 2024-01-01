$59,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 3500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,960 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 RAM 3500 BIG HORN 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4" BOX
6.7L CUMMINS I–6 HO TURBOCHARGED DIESEL ENGINE
420 HORSEPOWER | 1,075 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 23,650 LBS | PAYLOAD: 4,020 LBS | GVWR: 11,800 LBS
6–SPEED AISIN HEAVY–DUTY AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS
STANDARD EQUIPMENT
Push–button start, Remote keyless entry, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Electronic shift–on–the–fly transfer case, 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Brake Assist, Ready Alert Braking, Hill Start Assist, Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side air bags, Supplemental side curtain air bags, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, Anti–spin differential rear axle, Trailer Light Check, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Front heavy–duty shock absorbers, Rear heavy–duty shock absorbers, Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System, Automatic headlamps, Class V hitch receiver, 4–pin wiring harness, 7–pin wiring harness, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Premium cloth front bucket seats
Premium Lighting Group:
LED fog lamps, LED reflector headlamps
Sport Appearance Package
Heavy–Duty Snowplow Prep Group:
220–amp alternator, Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
5th Wheel & Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Bed Utility Group:
LED bed lighting, Deployable bed step, Spray–in bedliner
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group:
Selectable tire fill alert, 115–volt auxiliary power outlet – exterior, Front heated seats, Rear window defroster, Black, power folding, heated trailer tow mirrors, A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control, 7–inch full–colour customizable in–cluster display, 115–volt auxiliary power outlet – front, Power 2–way driver lumbar adjust, Power 8–way adjustable driver seat, Security alarm, Heated steering wheel, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay capable, SiriusXM satellite radio capable, 18x8–inch polished forged aluminum wheels, Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist System, Blind–Spot and Cross–Path Detection (Truck only), Power adjustable pedals, Remote start system
Front and rear all–weather floor mats
6–speed AISIN heavy–duty automatic transmission
6.7L Cummins I–6 HO turbocharged diesel engine
Instrument panel–mounted auxiliary switches:
Dash pass–thru wire circuits
Rear wheelhouse liners
9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer
Rear auto–levelling air suspension
Uconnect 12.0 with navigation:
Off–Road Info Pages, 4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot capable, SiriusXM capable
Rear back–up alarm
Trailer camera wiring (no camera)
Dual alternators rated at 440 amps:
220–amp alternator
Trailer tire pressure monitoring system
Upfitter electronic interface module (VSIM)
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
