2021 RAM Cargo Van

<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2021 RAM PROMASTER 3500 HIGH ROOF 159 WB</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>280 HORSEPOWER | 260 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>16 ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY  FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Auxiliary power connection, Rear speaker wiring prep, Upfit interface connector,Crosswind assist, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake–Lock Differential, Traction Control, 95–amp battery, Air Bags –Driver and Front–Passenger, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, All–Speed Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control, Supplemental side curtain front air bags, Heavy–duty 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Heavy–duty suspension, Rear stabilizer bar, GVWR: 4241 kg (9350 lb), 180–amp alternator, Black park brake lever</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Steering wheel–mounted audio controls, 5–inch touchscreen, Uconnect 3 with 5–inch display, Media hub with USB port and auxiliary input jack, 4–way adjustable driver seat, 4–way adjustable passenger seat, 12–volt auxiliary power outlet – centre console, Cloth front bucket seats, Air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Glove box, Speed–sensitive power locks, Power windows with front 1–touch down, Media input hub with 1.0–amp USB, 4 speakers, Remote USB charging port</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>High roof, Rear hinged doors with 260 opening, Tinted windshield glass, Manual fold–away exterior mirrors, Rear clearance lamps, 16x6–inch steel wheels, 16–inch steel spare wheel</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Convenience Group:</span></span></em><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Cargo net, Shelf above roof trim, Underseat storage tray, Locking glove box, Ambient LED Interior Lighting, Fog lamps</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Hydraulic assist brake booster</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Double passengers seat</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>6–way driver lumbar adjust</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Driver heated seat</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Cargo partition without window</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Driver–side sliding door without glass</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Power folding, heated exterior mirrors</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Mopar cargo area LED lighting</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auxiliary switches</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Security alarm</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Front and rear mud flaps</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Cruise control</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Uconnect 3 NAV with 5–inch display:</span></span></em><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>GPS navigation, GPS antenna input</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>16x6–inch aluminum wheels</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Class IV hitch receiver</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

