$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM Cargo Van
3500 High Roof 159" WB
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 76,401 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 RAM PROMASTER 3500 HIGH ROOF 159" WB
3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE
280 HORSEPOWER | 260 LB-FT OF TORQUE
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
16" ALUMINUM WHEELS
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Auxiliary power connection, Rear speaker wiring prep, Upfit interface connector,Crosswind assist, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake–Lock Differential, Traction Control, 95–amp battery, Air Bags –Driver and Front–Passenger, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, All–Speed Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control, Supplemental side curtain front air bags, Heavy–duty 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Heavy–duty suspension, Rear stabilizer bar, GVWR: 4241 kg (9350 lb), 180–amp alternator, Black park brake lever
INTERIOR FEATURES
Steering wheel–mounted audio controls, 5–inch touchscreen, Uconnect 3 with 5–inch display, Media hub with USB port and auxiliary input jack, 4–way adjustable driver seat, 4–way adjustable passenger seat, 12–volt auxiliary power outlet – centre console, Cloth front bucket seats, Air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Glove box, Speed–sensitive power locks, Power windows with front 1–touch down, Media input hub with 1.0–amp USB, 4 speakers, Remote USB charging port
EXTERIOR FEATURES
High roof, Rear hinged doors with 260 opening, Tinted windshield glass, Manual fold–away exterior mirrors, Rear clearance lamps, 16x6–inch steel wheels, 16–inch steel spare wheel
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Convenience Group:
Cargo net, Shelf above roof trim, Underseat storage tray, Locking glove box, Ambient LED Interior Lighting, Fog lamps
Hydraulic assist brake booster
Double passenger's seat
6–way driver lumbar adjust
Driver heated seat
Cargo partition without window
Driver–side sliding door without glass
Power folding, heated exterior mirrors
Mopar cargo area LED lighting
Auxiliary switches
Security alarm
Front and rear mud flaps
Cruise control
Uconnect 3 NAV with 5–inch display:
GPS navigation, GPS antenna input
16x6–inch aluminum wheels
Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System
Class IV hitch receiver
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
