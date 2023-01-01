Menu
2021 RAM ProMaster City

73,525 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2021 RAM ProMaster City

2021 RAM ProMaster City

Cargo Van SLT

2021 RAM ProMaster City

Cargo Van SLT

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10470339
  • VIN: ZFBHRFDB6M6V31927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Promaster City SLT - Great Things in a small Cargo !!

2.4 L Tigerhsark Multair

9 Speed Automatic

Fuel Consumption: City. 11.2 L/100 km. Fuel Consumption: Highway. 8.3 L/100 km. Fuel Consumption: City/HWY Combined. 8.3 - 11.2 L/100 km. Fuel Capacity. 61.0 L.

 

MASSIVE CARGO CAPACITY

Maximize your space with a cargo capacity of 131.7 cubic feet and nearly vertical side panels. This van was designed with a spacious cargo area that can accommodate what your jobs demand.

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

