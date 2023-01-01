$38,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325
2021 RAM ProMaster City
Cargo Van SLT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10470339
- VIN: ZFBHRFDB6M6V31927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Promaster City SLT - Great Things in a small Cargo !!
2.4 L Tigerhsark Multair
9 Speed Automatic
Fuel Consumption: City. 11.2 L/100 km. Fuel Consumption: Highway. 8.3 L/100 km. Fuel Consumption: City/HWY Combined. 8.3 - 11.2 L/100 km. Fuel Capacity. 61.0 L.
MASSIVE CARGO CAPACITY
Maximize your space with a cargo capacity of 131.7 cubic feet and nearly vertical side panels. This van was designed with a spacious cargo area that can accommodate what your jobs demand.
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
