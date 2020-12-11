+ taxes & licensing
TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS 2021 YAMAHA GRIZZLY EPS SE! The Grizzly EPS SE defines beauty and beast in one all-capable package. Offering renowned terrainability, the Grizzly EPS SE adds a factory installed WARN® winch, sleek special edition colours and graphics and Maxxis Zilla® tires to the Grizzly family. This makes for the perfect machine for the riders who enjoy unmatched power to performance while still managing to turn the heads of any bystanders.
KEY FEATURES
Electric starting.
Big Bore Engine Designed for Aggressive Trail Riding
High-Performance Ultramatic® Transmission
Exclusive On-Command® 4WD
Class-leading Electric Power Steering
High-Mounted Air Intake
KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN GRIZZLY 700 EPS & GRIZZLY 700 EPS SE:
Factory installed WARN® winch
Oversized Aluminum alloy wheels
27-inch Maxxis® Zilla® tires
Special Edition paint & graphics
ENGINE
includes auto decompression system for fast, easy starts
Big Bore Engine Designed for Aggressive Trail Riding
For the trail rider looking for excitement in every ride with ideal balance of 700-class big bore power and strong midrange that gives immediate response
Rebuilt for 2019, the Grizzly EPS brings even more riding excitement without losing an ounce of comfort thanks to redesigned engine mounts
More useable power throughout rev range
High-Performance Ultramatic® Transmission
Class-leading transmission combine immediate response with advanced features like all-wheel engine braking
Proven to be the most durable ATV transmission on the market
Dual range, high- low transmission with reverse
High mounted belt cooling ducts help prevent water ingestion
Exclusive On-Command® 4WD
Keeps rider in charge with selectable 2WD, 4WD and 4WD limited-slip and 4WD with diff. lock modes
Delivers power consistently as required
Class-leading Electric Power Steering
Provides industry's best balance of steering assist and positive feedback from trail, with light steering, speed-sensitive steering response and minimal fatigue
High-Mounted Air Intake
Tackle mud and water thanks to the Grizzly's high-mounted air intake layout
Increases power and torque while providing additional room for on-board storage
Easy, tool-less servicing of the foam air filter
Stainless Steel Exhaust
To maintain clean-running performance the Grizzly EPS uses a stainless steel exhaust system
Features screen-type spark arrestor for greater power with minimum noise output
High capacity Radiator
Slow-speed, technical riding can bring added stress and heat, so the Grizzly EPS has a high-capacity radiator with fan assist
Delivers plenty of air flow for maximum cooling efficiency
Positioned high in the frame for optimal protection
CHASSIS
Rugged steel type frame.
compact design provides nimble, responsive handling
under seat fuel tank reduces centre of gravity for light, nimble handling
27 inch SE Tire Package
For deep mud, steep slopes and any other poor traction terrain, the Grizzly EPS SE comes ready to climb
Big 27 inch Maxxis® Zilla® tires mounted on strong, lightweight alloy rims
Uses dual-compound sidewalls and an extra-tough carcass construction to handle anything you can throw at them
Aggressive and Durable Styling
Rugged composite front bumper resists scratching and rust
Injection-molded fenders and CV joint guards protect again rock and debris
Independent Double Wishbone Front and Rear Suspension
7.6 inches of front wheel travel / 9.1 inches of rear travel
Provide excellent rider comfort even on the toughest trails
Nitrogen-charged shocks with 5-way adjustable preload
Generous Ground Clearance
To handle any terrain, the Grizzly EPS offers impressive 11.8 inches of maximum ground clearance
Full-length composite skid plates provide protection against rock and debris damage
Underseat Fuel Tank
Optimized 4.76 gallon fuel tank is located under the seat for excellent mass centralization and handling
LED Headlights and Taillights
Uses less power and creates a brighter, sharper illumination
Offers maintainance free durability
Handlebar-mounted halogen work light provides additional lighting that moves with rider input for excellent visibility
Four-Wheel Hydraulic Disc Brakes
Powerful and consistent braking come standard on every Grizzly EPS model thanks to four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes
Unmatched braking feel
Rugged & roomy floorboards.
excellent rider foot protection
helps reduce keep mud & water splash hitting rider
Work-Ready Tow Capacity
Center-mounted, heavy duty two-inch receiver comes standard on Grizzly
Capable to tow more than 1300 pound
DESIGN
Factory installed WARN® winch
Engineered in concert with a range of accessories for perfect fit and function
Standard 12V power point to keep devices charged.
Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product! *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.
