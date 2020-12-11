Menu
2021 Yamaha GRIZZLY EPS SE

0 KM

Details Description

$13,699

+ tax & licensing
$13,699

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2021 Yamaha GRIZZLY EPS SE

2021 Yamaha GRIZZLY EPS SE

2021 Yamaha GRIZZLY EPS SE

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$13,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6318063
  Stock #: YA1401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 1
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS 2021 YAMAHA GRIZZLY EPS SE!  The Grizzly EPS SE defines beauty and beast in one all-capable package. Offering renowned terrainability, the Grizzly EPS SE adds a factory installed WARN® winch, sleek special edition colours and graphics and Maxxis Zilla® tires to the Grizzly family. This makes for the perfect machine for the riders who enjoy unmatched power to performance while still managing to turn the heads of any bystanders.  

KEY FEATURES

Electric starting.

Big Bore Engine Designed for Aggressive Trail Riding

High-Performance Ultramatic® Transmission

Exclusive On-Command® 4WD

Class-leading Electric Power Steering

High-Mounted Air Intake

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN GRIZZLY 700 EPS & GRIZZLY 700 EPS SE:

Factory installed WARN® winch

Oversized Aluminum alloy wheels

27-inch Maxxis® Zilla® tires

Special Edition paint & graphics

ENGINE

Electric starting.

includes auto decompression system for fast, easy starts

Big Bore Engine Designed for Aggressive Trail Riding

For the trail rider looking for excitement in every ride with ideal balance of 700-class big bore power and strong midrange that gives immediate response

Rebuilt for 2019, the Grizzly EPS brings even more riding excitement without losing an ounce of comfort thanks to redesigned engine mounts

More useable power throughout rev range

High-Performance Ultramatic® Transmission

Class-leading transmission combine immediate response with advanced features like all-wheel engine braking

Proven to be the most durable ATV transmission on the market

Dual range, high- low transmission with reverse

High mounted belt cooling ducts help prevent water ingestion

Exclusive On-Command® 4WD

Keeps rider in charge with selectable 2WD, 4WD and 4WD limited-slip and 4WD with diff. lock modes

Delivers power consistently as required

Class-leading Electric Power Steering

Provides industry's best balance of steering assist and positive feedback from trail, with light steering, speed-sensitive steering response and minimal fatigue

High-Mounted Air Intake

Tackle mud and water thanks to the Grizzly's high-mounted air intake layout

Increases power and torque while providing additional room for on-board storage

Easy, tool-less servicing of the foam air filter

Stainless Steel Exhaust

To maintain clean-running performance the Grizzly EPS uses a stainless steel exhaust system

Features screen-type spark arrestor for greater power with minimum noise output

High capacity Radiator

Slow-speed, technical riding can bring added stress and heat, so the Grizzly EPS has a high-capacity radiator with fan assist

Delivers plenty of air flow for maximum cooling efficiency

Positioned high in the frame for optimal protection

CHASSIS

Rugged steel type frame.

compact design provides nimble, responsive handling

under seat fuel tank reduces centre of gravity for light, nimble handling

27 inch SE Tire Package

For deep mud, steep slopes and any other poor traction terrain, the Grizzly EPS SE comes ready to climb

Big 27 inch Maxxis® Zilla® tires mounted on strong, lightweight alloy rims

Uses dual-compound sidewalls and an extra-tough carcass construction to handle anything you can throw at them

Aggressive and Durable Styling

Rugged composite front bumper resists scratching and rust

Injection-molded fenders and CV joint guards protect again rock and debris

Independent Double Wishbone Front and Rear Suspension

7.6 inches of front wheel travel / 9.1 inches of rear travel

Provide excellent rider comfort even on the toughest trails

Nitrogen-charged shocks with 5-way adjustable preload

Generous Ground Clearance

To handle any terrain, the Grizzly EPS offers impressive 11.8 inches of maximum ground clearance

Full-length composite skid plates provide protection against rock and debris damage

Underseat Fuel Tank

Optimized 4.76 gallon fuel tank is located under the seat for excellent mass centralization and handling

LED Headlights and Taillights

Uses less power and creates a brighter, sharper illumination

Offers maintainance free durability

Handlebar-mounted halogen work light provides additional lighting that moves with rider input for excellent visibility

Four-Wheel Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Powerful and consistent braking come standard on every Grizzly EPS model thanks to four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes

Unmatched braking feel

Rugged & roomy floorboards.

excellent rider foot protection

helps reduce keep mud & water splash hitting rider

Work-Ready Tow Capacity

Center-mounted, heavy duty two-inch receiver comes standard on Grizzly

Capable to tow more than 1300 pound

DESIGN

Factory installed WARN® winch

Engineered in concert with a range of accessories for perfect fit and function

Standard 12V power point to keep devices charged.

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!

** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!

**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

