This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2021 YAMAHA MT-03!
With its sophisticated engine, lightweight handling and naked styling, the Yamaha MT-03 brings the signature MT family design to the small-displacement category. Featuring a radical new look and feel, a best-in-class two-cylinder engine and state-of-the-art suspension for precise handling and outstanding agility, the new MT-03 is the ultimate entry-level ride for anyone looking to join the MT family.
KEY FEATURES
Aggressive next-generation MT design
Dual angled position lights
LED headlight
Sophisticated 321 cc twin-cylinder engine
37 mm upside down front fork
Long swingarm with new shock settings
Lightweight diamond frame
Ergonomic riding position
High-quality, big-bike look and feel
High-tech LCD instruments
Lightweight LED flashers
ENGINE
ENGINE Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8 valves (4 valves/cyl.), inline twin
DISPLACEMENT 321 cc
BORE AND STROKE 68 x 44.1 mm
COMPRESSION RATIO 11.2:1
FUEL DELIVERY 32 mm throttle body F.I.
ESTIMATED FUEL CONSUMPTION± 23.5 kpl / 66 mpg (Imp.)
LUBRICATION Wet sump
IGNITION / STARTING TCI / Electric
TRANSMISSION 6-speed
FINAL DRIVE O-ring chain
CHASSIS
SUSPENSION (FRONT) 37 mm upside-down fork / 130 mm (5.1") wheel travel
SUSPENSION (REAR) Adjustable Monocross / 125 mm (4.9") wheel travel
BRAKES (FRONT) 298 mm floating disc / twin-piston caliper / ABS equipped
BRAKES (REAR) 220 mm disc / single-piston caliper / ABS equipped
TIRES (FRONT) 110/70-17
TIRES (REAR) 140/70-17
CRITICAL DATA
LENGTH 2,090 mm (82.3")
WIDTH 755 mm (29.7")
HEIGHT 1,070 mm (42.1")
WHEELBASE 1,380 mm (54.3")
RAKE / TRAIL 25 degrees / 95 mm (3.7")
GROUND CLEARANCE 160 mm (6.3")
SEAT HEIGHT 780 mm (30.7")
FUEL CAPACITY 14 litres (3.1 Imp. gal.)
WET WEIGHT 168 kg (370 lb)
COLOUR(S) Yamaha Racing Blue
Ice Fluo
Tech Black
