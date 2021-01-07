Menu
2021 Yamaha MT-03

0 KM

Details Description

$5,899

+ tax & licensing
$5,899

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2021 Yamaha MT-03

2021 Yamaha MT-03

2021 Yamaha MT-03

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 6623171
  • Stock #: YA1436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STORM FLUID
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2021 YAMAHA MT-03!

With its sophisticated engine, lightweight handling and naked styling, the Yamaha MT-03 brings the signature MT family design to the small-displacement category. Featuring a radical new look and feel, a best-in-class two-cylinder engine and state-of-the-art suspension for precise handling and outstanding agility, the new MT-03 is the ultimate entry-level ride for anyone looking to join the MT family.

KEY FEATURES

Aggressive next-generation MT design

Dual angled position lights

LED headlight

Sophisticated 321 cc twin-cylinder engine

37 mm upside down front fork

Long swingarm with new shock settings

Lightweight diamond frame

Ergonomic riding position

High-quality, big-bike look and feel

High-tech LCD instruments

Lightweight LED flashers

ENGINE

ENGINE Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8 valves (4 valves/cyl.), inline twin

DISPLACEMENT 321 cc

BORE AND STROKE 68 x 44.1 mm

COMPRESSION RATIO 11.2:1

FUEL DELIVERY 32 mm throttle body F.I.

ESTIMATED FUEL CONSUMPTION± 23.5 kpl / 66 mpg (Imp.)

LUBRICATION Wet sump

IGNITION / STARTING TCI / Electric

TRANSMISSION 6-speed

FINAL DRIVE O-ring chain

CHASSIS

SUSPENSION (FRONT) 37 mm upside-down fork / 130 mm (5.1") wheel travel

SUSPENSION (REAR) Adjustable Monocross / 125 mm (4.9") wheel travel

BRAKES (FRONT) 298 mm floating disc / twin-piston caliper / ABS equipped

BRAKES (REAR) 220 mm disc / single-piston caliper / ABS equipped

TIRES (FRONT) 110/70-17

TIRES (REAR) 140/70-17

CRITICAL DATA

LENGTH 2,090 mm (82.3")

WIDTH 755 mm (29.7")

HEIGHT 1,070 mm (42.1")

WHEELBASE 1,380 mm (54.3")

RAKE / TRAIL 25 degrees / 95 mm (3.7")

GROUND CLEARANCE 160 mm (6.3")

SEAT HEIGHT 780 mm (30.7")

FUEL CAPACITY 14 litres (3.1 Imp. gal.)

WET WEIGHT 168 kg (370 lb)

COLOUR(S) Yamaha Racing Blue

Ice Fluo

Tech Black

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee 

 

