2021 Yamaha Raptor 50

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2021 YFZ50!
The YFZ50 is the ultimate machine to rev-up a passion and develop a lifelong rider. Incorporating parental adjustable RPM limiter and a fully automatic CVT transmission, the YFZ50 is designed and proven to provide the best riding experience for your new riding buddy!
ENGINE
Air-cooled, 49.4 cc, SOHC, 2-valve, 4-stroke powerplant produces smooth, reliable, novice friendly power
Easy to use, linear power delivery makes learning to ride fun & easy
Air cooling for simplicity & reduced maintenance
Push-button electric starting backed up by an auxiliary manual kick starter.
Electric starting makes learning to ride more fun
Single overhead camshaft (SOHC), 2-valve design
Basic 1- intake valve & 1- exhaust valve cylinder head design
Utilizes conventional rocker arms & screw-type tappet adjusters for easier maintenance
Mikuni VM12 carburetor.
Crisp throttle response with good fuel economy
Easy access handlebar mounted choke lever
Fully automatic transmission
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and no gears allows young riders to concentrate on developing riding skills
Maintenance-free capacitor discharge ignition (CDI)
Produces a strong spark for fast starts
Provides precise ignition timing / mapping for optimum engine performance at all rpms
Easy access, no tools required washable foam air filter
Reduces maintenance costs
Reusable design
Spark arrestor & catalyzer equipped exhaust system
Quiet design
"Cleanable" spark arrestor prevents stray sparks from exiting the exhaust
Heat shield protects young riders from hot component
CHASSIS
Rugged round tube, steel frame
Compact design provides nimble, responsive handling
Low seat height (585 mm / 23 inch) makes getting on & off easy
Single I-arm dual shock front suspension
60 mm (2.4 inches) front wheel travel
Grease fitting on selected components
Adjustable, single shock rear suspension
5-position spring preload adjustability
51 mm (2 inch) rear wheel travel
Dual front drum brakes
Independent (separate) front & rear braking for enhanced control & terrain-ability
Hand-operated brake levers are similar to those used on a bicycle for easy familiarity
Single drum rear brake with handlebar mounted lever style parking brake
Consistent braking performance
Hand-operated brake levers are similar to those used on a bicycle for easy familiarity
Parking brake prevents machine from moving when idling or when parked on uneven surfaces
Rugged steel rims fitted with 16" tires
Steel rims provide excellent durability
Tire design enhances steering precision, ride comfort & traction
6 litre fuel tank
On - off - reserve petcock helps to prevent running out of gas
Reserve portion of tank is 0.7 litres
Rugged & roomy floorboards
Excellent rider foot protection
Helps reduce mud & water splash
Aggressive styling
Aggressive, sporty styling & high fenders are inspired by the mighty YFZ450R
Chain final drive
Single adjusting bolt makes chain adjusting easy
Low maintenance, sealed battery
Battery is sealed... no need to check electrolyte levels or add distilled water
SAFETY FEATURES
Keyed ignition lets parents control use
Adjustable speed limiter screw on throttle housing restricts throttle lever movement to reduce acceleration & top speed.
2-stage rpm limiter device limits engine rpm. As skills improve, the limiter can be removed & maximum engine rpm will increase from 5,200 rpm to 7,400 rpm making a significant difference in power & performance.
Power cut-off tether switch with lanyard allows parent or adult supervisor to walk beside the unit while a novice is learning & stop the engine if required
ENGINE
ENGINE Air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve, single
DISPLACEMENT 49.4cc
BORE AND STROKE 39 mm x 41.4 mm
COMPRESSION RATIO 8.5 : 1
FUEL DELIVERY Mikuni VM12 carburetor
IGNITION CDI
STARTING Electric with auxiliary kick starter
TRANSMISSION Fully automatic CVT
FINAL DRIVE "O" ring chain
CHASSIS
SUSPENSION (FRONT) Single I-Arm, 60 mm (2.4") of wheel travel
SUSPENSION (REAR) Adjustable, single shock swing arm, 51 mm (2") of wheel travel
BRAKES (FRONT) Dual drums
BRAKES (REAR) Single drum / Lockable hand lever parking brake
TIRES (FRONT) AT16 x 6.5-7
TIRES (REAR) AT16 x 7-7
