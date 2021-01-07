Menu
2021 Yamaha Raptor 50

0 KM

Details Description

$2,799

+ tax & licensing
$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2021 Yamaha Raptor 50

2021 Yamaha Raptor 50

2021 Yamaha Raptor 50

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6463750
  Stock #: YA1415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2021 YFZ50!

The YFZ50 is the ultimate machine to rev-up a passion and develop a lifelong rider. Incorporating parental adjustable RPM limiter and a fully automatic CVT transmission, the YFZ50 is designed and proven to provide the best riding experience for your new riding buddy!

ENGINE

Air-cooled, 49.4 cc, SOHC, 2-valve, 4-stroke powerplant produces smooth, reliable, novice friendly power

Easy to use, linear power delivery makes learning to ride fun & easy

Air cooling for simplicity & reduced maintenance

Push-button electric starting backed up by an auxiliary manual kick starter.

Electric starting makes learning to ride more fun

Single overhead camshaft (SOHC), 2-valve design

Basic 1- intake valve & 1- exhaust valve cylinder head design

Utilizes conventional rocker arms & screw-type tappet adjusters for easier maintenance

Mikuni VM12 carburetor.

Crisp throttle response with good fuel economy

Easy access handlebar mounted choke lever

Fully automatic transmission

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and no gears allows young riders to concentrate on developing riding skills

Maintenance-free capacitor discharge ignition (CDI)

Produces a strong spark for fast starts

Provides precise ignition timing / mapping for optimum engine performance at all rpms

Easy access, no tools required washable foam air filter

Reduces maintenance costs

Reusable design

Spark arrestor & catalyzer equipped exhaust system

Quiet design

"Cleanable" spark arrestor prevents stray sparks from exiting the exhaust

Heat shield protects young riders from hot component

CHASSIS

Rugged round tube, steel frame

Compact design provides nimble, responsive handling

Low seat height (585 mm / 23 inch) makes getting on & off easy

Single I-arm dual shock front suspension

60 mm (2.4 inches) front wheel travel

Grease fitting on selected components

Adjustable, single shock rear suspension

5-position spring preload adjustability

51 mm (2 inch) rear wheel travel

Dual front drum brakes

Independent (separate) front & rear braking for enhanced control & terrain-ability

Hand-operated brake levers are similar to those used on a bicycle for easy familiarity

Single drum rear brake with handlebar mounted lever style parking brake

Consistent braking performance

Hand-operated brake levers are similar to those used on a bicycle for easy familiarity

Parking brake prevents machine from moving when idling or when parked on uneven surfaces

Rugged steel rims fitted with 16" tires

Steel rims provide excellent durability

Tire design enhances steering precision, ride comfort & traction

6 litre fuel tank

On - off - reserve petcock helps to prevent running out of gas

Reserve portion of tank is 0.7 litres

Rugged & roomy floorboards

Excellent rider foot protection

Helps reduce mud & water splash

Aggressive styling

Aggressive, sporty styling & high fenders are inspired by the mighty YFZ450R

Chain final drive

Single adjusting bolt makes chain adjusting easy

Low maintenance, sealed battery

Battery is sealed... no need to check electrolyte levels or add distilled water

SAFETY FEATURES

Keyed ignition lets parents control use

Adjustable speed limiter screw on throttle housing restricts throttle lever movement to reduce acceleration & top speed.

2-stage rpm limiter device limits engine rpm. As skills improve, the limiter can be removed & maximum engine rpm will increase from 5,200 rpm to 7,400 rpm making a significant difference in power & performance.

Power cut-off tether switch with lanyard allows parent or adult supervisor to walk beside the unit while a novice is learning & stop the engine if required

ENGINE

ENGINE Air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve, single

DISPLACEMENT 49.4cc

BORE AND STROKE 39 mm x 41.4 mm

COMPRESSION RATIO 8.5 : 1

FUEL DELIVERY Mikuni VM12 carburetor

IGNITION CDI

STARTING Electric with auxiliary kick starter

TRANSMISSION Fully automatic CVT

FINAL DRIVE "O" ring chain

CHASSIS

SUSPENSION (FRONT) Single I-Arm, 60 mm (2.4") of wheel travel

SUSPENSION (REAR) Adjustable, single shock swing arm, 51 mm (2") of wheel travel

BRAKES (FRONT) Dual drums

BRAKES (REAR) Single drum / Lockable hand lever parking brake

TIRES (FRONT) AT16 x 6.5-7

TIRES (REAR) AT16 x 7-7

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!

** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!

**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

