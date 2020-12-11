Menu
2021 Yamaha TT-R50E

0 KM

Details Description

$1,899

+ tax & licensing
$1,899

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2021 Yamaha TT-R50E

2021 Yamaha TT-R50E

2021 Yamaha TT-R50E

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$1,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 6318084
  • Stock #: YA1406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Enduro / Motocross
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2021 Yamaha TTR50E! Our littlest TT-R boasts big YZ styling, four-stroke power, a three-speed automatic-clutch gearbox and it even comes with push-button electric starting. So go ahead... play in the dirt!

KEY FEATURES

Convenient, push-button electric starting makes learning to ride much easier.

Compact engine cases.

Proven, 2-valve cylinder head design.

Intake & exhaust valves feature special "carbon cutter" valve stem design.

Automatic ratchet-type cam chain adjuster.

Lightweight crankshaft design. ​

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!

** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!

**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

 

