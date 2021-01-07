Menu
2021 Yamaha YZ125

0 KM

Details Description

$7,599

+ tax & licensing
$7,599

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2021 Yamaha YZ125

2021 Yamaha YZ125

2021 Yamaha YZ125

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$7,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6623060
  • Stock #: YA1433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour YAMAHA RACING BLUE
  • Body Style Enduro / Motocross
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # YA1433
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2021 YAMAHA YZ125 2-STROKE DIRTBIKE!

Lightweight, quick and easy to maintain, the YZ125 is a perfect transition bike for those too big for 85s but too small or inexperienced for bigger, more powerful four-strokes.

Slim design, modern aggressive bodywork allows easy rider movements

Lightweight YZ250F/450F based wide footpegs provide excellent grip & ground clearance

Heavy-duty 520 gold anodized "O" ring chain

Rugged chain guide helps prevent the chain from de-railing & also helps protect the rear sprocket

Serrated rear brake lever & folding shift lever tip

Stainless steel, inner clutch cable provides excellent strength, smooth action & long life

E10 friendly fuel system components

KEY FEATURES

Easy-to-service, liquid-cooled, 125 cc, crankcase-reed-valve-inducted, two-stroke engine

Smooth shifting, 6-speed, close ratio transmission

Yamaha's patented YPVS exhaust power valve system

Lightweight, aluminum, semi-double-cradle frame with detachable rear subframe

Fully adjustable suspension

270 mm front & 245 mm rear disc brakes

ENGINE

ENGINE 2-stroke, liquid-cooled, crankcase reed-valve, single

DISPLACEMENT 125 cc

BORE AND STROKE 54.0 x 54.5 mm

COMPRESSION RATIO 8.6~10.7:1

FUEL DELIVERY Mikuni TMX x 38

IGNITION / STARTING CDI / Kick

TRANSMISSION Constant mesh, 6-speed

FINAL DRIVE Chain

CHASSIS

SUSPENSION (FRONT) Fully adjustable 48 mm inverted fork / 300 mm (11.8") wheel travel

SUSPENSION (REAR) Fully adjustable link Monocross / 315 mm (12.4") wheel travel

BRAKES (FRONT) 270 mm floating disc / twin piston caliper

BRAKES (REAR) 245 mm disc / single piston caliper

TIRES (FRONT) 80/100-21

TIRES (REAR) 100/90-19

CRITICAL DATA

LENGTH 2,135 mm (84.1")

WIDTH 825 mm (32.5")

HEIGHT 1,295 mm (51")

WHEELBASE 1,445 mm (56.9")

GROUND CLEARANCE 365 mm (14.4")

SEAT HEIGHT 975 mm (38.4")

FUEL CAPACITY 8 litres (1.8 imp. gal)

WET WEIGHT 94 kg (207 lb)

COLOUR(S) Yamaha Racing Blue

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

