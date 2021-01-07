+ taxes & licensing
519-682-2407
20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2021 YAMAHA YZ125 2-STROKE DIRTBIKE!
Lightweight, quick and easy to maintain, the YZ125 is a perfect transition bike for those too big for 85s but too small or inexperienced for bigger, more powerful four-strokes.
Slim design, modern aggressive bodywork allows easy rider movements
Lightweight YZ250F/450F based wide footpegs provide excellent grip & ground clearance
Heavy-duty 520 gold anodized "O" ring chain
Rugged chain guide helps prevent the chain from de-railing & also helps protect the rear sprocket
Serrated rear brake lever & folding shift lever tip
Stainless steel, inner clutch cable provides excellent strength, smooth action & long life
E10 friendly fuel system components
KEY FEATURES
Easy-to-service, liquid-cooled, 125 cc, crankcase-reed-valve-inducted, two-stroke engine
Smooth shifting, 6-speed, close ratio transmission
Yamaha's patented YPVS exhaust power valve system
Lightweight, aluminum, semi-double-cradle frame with detachable rear subframe
Fully adjustable suspension
270 mm front & 245 mm rear disc brakes
ENGINE
ENGINE 2-stroke, liquid-cooled, crankcase reed-valve, single
DISPLACEMENT 125 cc
BORE AND STROKE 54.0 x 54.5 mm
COMPRESSION RATIO 8.6~10.7:1
FUEL DELIVERY Mikuni TMX x 38
IGNITION / STARTING CDI / Kick
TRANSMISSION Constant mesh, 6-speed
FINAL DRIVE Chain
CHASSIS
SUSPENSION (FRONT) Fully adjustable 48 mm inverted fork / 300 mm (11.8") wheel travel
SUSPENSION (REAR) Fully adjustable link Monocross / 315 mm (12.4") wheel travel
BRAKES (FRONT) 270 mm floating disc / twin piston caliper
BRAKES (REAR) 245 mm disc / single piston caliper
TIRES (FRONT) 80/100-21
TIRES (REAR) 100/90-19
CRITICAL DATA
LENGTH 2,135 mm (84.1")
WIDTH 825 mm (32.5")
HEIGHT 1,295 mm (51")
WHEELBASE 1,445 mm (56.9")
GROUND CLEARANCE 365 mm (14.4")
SEAT HEIGHT 975 mm (38.4")
FUEL CAPACITY 8 litres (1.8 imp. gal)
WET WEIGHT 94 kg (207 lb)
COLOUR(S) Yamaha Racing Blue
Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product! *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.
