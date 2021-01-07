Menu
2021 Yamaha YZ85

0 KM

Details Description

$6,099

+ tax & licensing
$6,099

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2021 Yamaha YZ85

2021 Yamaha YZ85

2021 Yamaha YZ85

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 6623084
  • Stock #: YA1434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour YAMAHA RACING BLUE
  • Body Style Enduro / Motocross
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # YA1434
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2021 YAMAHA YZ85 2-STROKE DIRTBIKE!

The latest-generation YZ85 has been built to dominate the 85 cc class. Featuring the Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS), fully-adjustable suspension, six-speed transmission and adjustable ergonomics, the 2021 YZ85 is ready to win races straight off the dealership floor.

KEY FEATURES

Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS) for broad, tractable power 

Potent, easy-to-service two-stroke engine 

Smooth-shifting, six-speed, close-ratio transmission 

Compact, semi-double-cradle, single-backbone steel frame 

Race-ready, fully adjustable suspension 

Aggressive YZ styling

Sealed tapered steering head bearings for extra durability

Serrated rear brake pedal and folding shift lever tip

Wide, cast-alloy serrated footpegs offer good grip

Stainless steel inner clutch cable for longer life and smooth operation

Rubber boots on clutch and brake levers to reduce dirt, mud and water entry for durability

Convenient lifting holes in side cover

New rugged chain guide helps prevent chain from de-railing and also protects rear sprocket

E10 friendly fuel system components

ENGINE

ENGINE 2-stroke, liquid-cooled, crankcase-reed-valve single with YPVS

DISPLACEMENT 85cc

BORE AND STROKE 47.5 x 47.8 mm

COMPRESSION RATIO 8.2-9.6:1

FUEL DELIVERY Keihin PWK38

IGNITION / STARTING CDI / Kick

TRANSMISSION Constant mesh, 6-speed

FINAL DRIVE Chain

CHASSIS

SUSPENSION (FRONT) Fully adjustable KYB 36 mm inverted fork / 275 mm (10.8 in) wheel travel

SUSPENSION (REAR) Fully adjustable KYB shock / 282 mm (11.1 in) wheel travel

BRAKES (FRONT) 220 mm disc / twin-piston caliper

BRAKES (REAR) 190 mm disc / single-piston caliper

TIRES (FRONT) 70/100-17

TIRES (REAR) 90/100-14

CRITICAL DATA

LENGTH 1,820 mm (71.7 in)

WIDTH 760 mm (29.9 in)

HEIGHT 1145 mm (45.1 in)

WHEELBASE 1255 mm (49.4 in)

GROUND CLEARANCE 330 mm (13 in)

SEAT HEIGHT 840 mm (33.1 in)

FUEL CAPACITY 5 litres (1.1 imp. gal.)

WET WEIGHT 73 kg (161 lb)

COLOUR(S) Yamaha Racing Blue

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime!

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee 

 

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

