519-682-2407
20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2021 YAMAHA YZ85 2-STROKE DIRTBIKE!
The latest-generation YZ85 has been built to dominate the 85 cc class. Featuring the Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS), fully-adjustable suspension, six-speed transmission and adjustable ergonomics, the 2021 YZ85 is ready to win races straight off the dealership floor.
KEY FEATURES
Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS) for broad, tractable power
Potent, easy-to-service two-stroke engine
Smooth-shifting, six-speed, close-ratio transmission
Compact, semi-double-cradle, single-backbone steel frame
Race-ready, fully adjustable suspension
Aggressive YZ styling
Sealed tapered steering head bearings for extra durability
Serrated rear brake pedal and folding shift lever tip
Wide, cast-alloy serrated footpegs offer good grip
Stainless steel inner clutch cable for longer life and smooth operation
Rubber boots on clutch and brake levers to reduce dirt, mud and water entry for durability
Convenient lifting holes in side cover
New rugged chain guide helps prevent chain from de-railing and also protects rear sprocket
E10 friendly fuel system components
ENGINE
ENGINE 2-stroke, liquid-cooled, crankcase-reed-valve single with YPVS
DISPLACEMENT 85cc
BORE AND STROKE 47.5 x 47.8 mm
COMPRESSION RATIO 8.2-9.6:1
FUEL DELIVERY Keihin PWK38
IGNITION / STARTING CDI / Kick
TRANSMISSION Constant mesh, 6-speed
FINAL DRIVE Chain
CHASSIS
SUSPENSION (FRONT) Fully adjustable KYB 36 mm inverted fork / 275 mm (10.8 in) wheel travel
SUSPENSION (REAR) Fully adjustable KYB shock / 282 mm (11.1 in) wheel travel
BRAKES (FRONT) 220 mm disc / twin-piston caliper
BRAKES (REAR) 190 mm disc / single-piston caliper
TIRES (FRONT) 70/100-17
TIRES (REAR) 90/100-14
CRITICAL DATA
LENGTH 1,820 mm (71.7 in)
WIDTH 760 mm (29.9 in)
HEIGHT 1145 mm (45.1 in)
WHEELBASE 1255 mm (49.4 in)
GROUND CLEARANCE 330 mm (13 in)
SEAT HEIGHT 840 mm (33.1 in)
FUEL CAPACITY 5 litres (1.1 imp. gal.)
WET WEIGHT 73 kg (161 lb)
COLOUR(S) Yamaha Racing Blue
Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product! *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.
