2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 ABS

0 KM

Details Description

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 ABS

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 ABS

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 ABS

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6561221
  Stock #: YA1428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Matte Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2021 YAMAHA YZF-R3! 

R World is calling with the YZF-R3, boasting next-generation R-series styling and updated handling to bring it more in line with its supersport stablemates. Whether you're tackling crosstown traffic or a twisty road, the R3 is perfect for new riders who want a sporty machine that's also rider-friendly.

KEY FEATURES

​Lightweight, compact, 321 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve (4-valves/cyl), fuel injected, inline-twin cylinder engine. The engine has been designed to provide solid performance right across the rev range, with very linear throttle response, low vibration & excellent fuel economy. 

Downdraft style, compact combustion chamber 

The YZF-R3 uses regular 87 octane gas. 

Valves are 26 mm (intake) and 22.5 mm (exhaust) in diameter. 

Valve adjustment interval is every 42,000 km. 

Automatic cam chain tensioner.

ENGINE

ENGINE Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8 valves (4 valves/cyl.), inline twin

DISPLACEMENT 321 cc

BORE AND STROKE 68 x 44.1 mm

COMPRESSION RATIO 11.2:1

FUEL DELIVERY 32 mm throttle body F.I.

ESTIMATED FUEL CONSUMPTION± 23.5 kpl / 66 mpg (Imp.)

LUBRICATION Wet sump

IGNITION / STARTING TCI / Electric

TRANSMISSION 6-speed

FINAL DRIVE O-ring chain

CRITICAL DATALENGTH2,090 mm (82.3")WIDTH730 mm (28.7")HEIGHT1,140 mm (44.9")WHEELBASE1,380 mm (54.3")RAKE / TRAIL25 degrees / 95 mm (3.7")GROUND CLEARANCE160 mm (6.3")SEAT HEIGHT780 mm (30.7")FUEL CAPACITY14 litres (3.1 Imp. gal.)WET WEIGHT167 kg (368 lb)

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

