2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 ABS

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2407
Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2021 YAMAHA YZF-R3!
R World is calling with the YZF-R3, boasting next-generation R-series styling and updated handling to bring it more in line with its supersport stablemates. Whether you're tackling crosstown traffic or a twisty road, the R3 is perfect for new riders who want a sporty machine that's also rider-friendly.
KEY FEATURES
Lightweight, compact, 321 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve (4-valves/cyl), fuel injected, inline-twin cylinder engine. The engine has been designed to provide solid performance right across the rev range, with very linear throttle response, low vibration & excellent fuel economy.
Downdraft style, compact combustion chamber
The YZF-R3 uses regular 87 octane gas.
Valves are 26 mm (intake) and 22.5 mm (exhaust) in diameter.
Valve adjustment interval is every 42,000 km.
Automatic cam chain tensioner.
ENGINE
ENGINE Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8 valves (4 valves/cyl.), inline twin
DISPLACEMENT 321 cc
BORE AND STROKE 68 x 44.1 mm
COMPRESSION RATIO 11.2:1
FUEL DELIVERY 32 mm throttle body F.I.
ESTIMATED FUEL CONSUMPTION± 23.5 kpl / 66 mpg (Imp.)
LUBRICATION Wet sump
IGNITION / STARTING TCI / Electric
TRANSMISSION 6-speed
FINAL DRIVE O-ring chainCRITICAL DATALENGTH2,090 mm (82.3")WIDTH730 mm (28.7")HEIGHT1,140 mm (44.9")WHEELBASE1,380 mm (54.3")RAKE / TRAIL25 degrees / 95 mm (3.7")GROUND CLEARANCE160 mm (6.3")SEAT HEIGHT780 mm (30.7")FUEL CAPACITY14 litres (3.1 Imp. gal.)WET WEIGHT167 kg (368 lb)
