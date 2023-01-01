Menu
2022 Cadillac XT4

13,277 KM

$46,998

+ tax & licensing
Lally Chevrolet

2022 Cadillac XT4

Premium Luxury

Location

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

13,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9632347
  • Stock #: R03014
  • VIN: 1GYFZDR46NF102754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # R03014
  • Mileage 13,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

