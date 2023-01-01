2022 Chevrolet Blazer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9603160

9603160 Stock #: R03087

R03087 VIN: 3GNKBJRS4NS181351

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # R03087

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.