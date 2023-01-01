Menu
2022 Chevrolet Blazer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
True North

True North

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9603160
  • Stock #: R03087
  • VIN: 3GNKBJRS4NS181351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R03087
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

