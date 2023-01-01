Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

39,029 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Bolt

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV LT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV LT

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

  1. 9465435
  2. 9465435
  3. 9465435
  4. 9465435
  5. 9465435
  6. 9465435
  7. 9465435
  8. 9465435
  9. 9465435
  10. 9465435
  11. 9465435
  12. 9465435
  13. 9465435
  14. 9465435
  15. 9465435
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9465435
  • Stock #: 01034A
  • VIN: 1G1FY6S05N4121909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 01034A
  • Mileage 39,029 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Chevrolet

2022 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 39,029 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sp...
 37,929 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic
2015 Buick Encore Le...
 121,623 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-888-887-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-887-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory