2022 Chevrolet Colorado

42,533 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10406550
  • Stock #: 01331A
  • VIN: 1GCGTBEN4N1131861

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 01331A
  • Mileage 42,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

