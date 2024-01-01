2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4WD CREW CAB 157 CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2.7L TURBO I4 ENGINE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>310 HORSEPOWER | 430 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>13.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.7L/100KM CITY | 14L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 8,900 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,824 LBS | REAR AXLE RATIO: 3.42</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>18 GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CONNECTIVITY FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Chevrolet Infotainment 3  with 7 Diagonal Colour Touch  Screen. Additional Features for Compatible Phones Include Bluetooth Audio Streaming for 2 Devices, Voice Command, Pass-through to Phone, Apple Carplay & Android Auto Capable</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>MECHANICAL FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Off-Road Suspension Package w/ 2 Lift & Monotube Shocks, Skid Plates, Hill Descent Control, and High Capacity Air Cleaner, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, Autotrac Two-speed Transfer Case, 2.7L Turbo I4 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Cruise & Powertrain Grade Braking and Tow/Haul Mode, Engine Oil Cooler, 4-wheel Antilock Disc Brakes with Duralife Rotors, Battery Run Down Protection</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY / SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Stabilitrak - Electronic  Stability Control System w/ Proactive Roll Avoidance, Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>18 Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, Black Front Bowtie, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, LED Tail Lamps, Body-Colour Bumpers, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Durabed Pickup Bed Cargo Tie Downs (12), Fixed, Rated at 226.8 KG (500 LBs), Cornerstep Rear Bumper, Top Bed Rail and Tailgate Protection Cap, Tire Carrier Lock, Variable Intermittent Wipers</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Colour-Keyed Floor Carpeting, Power Windows: Express Up & Down for Driver. Express Down for Front Passenger and Rear, Air Conditioning Semi-Auto, Power Door Locks with  Lockout Protection, Driver Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitor with Tire Fill Alert (Excludes Spare Tire),  40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Front Driver and Passenger 4-way Seat Adjuster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Air Vents for Heating/Cooling, Front A-pillar Mounted Assist Handles, Driver and Passenger Power Lock and Release Tailgate with Lift Assist, LED Durabed Lighting, Remote Vehicle Start, Content Theft Alarm, Rear Window Defogger, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, OnStar Services and 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot  Capable, SiriusXM Radio capable</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Moulded Splash Guards</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Engine Block Heater</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Aftermarket </strong>Driver Heated Seat</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

39,256 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" Custom Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" Custom Trail Boss

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1724518266
  2. 1724518268
  3. 1724518269
  4. 1724518267
  5. 1724518268
  6. 1724518267
  7. 1724518266
  8. 1724518267
  9. 1724518334
  10. 1724518267
  11. 1724518334
  12. 1724518334
  13. 1724518268
  14. 1724518334
  15. 1724518334
  16. 1724518334
  17. 1724518334
  18. 1724518268
  19. 1724518334
  20. 1724518334
  21. 1724518334
  22. 1724518334
  23. 1724518266
  24. 1724518335
  25. 1724518334
  26. 1724518334
  27. 1724518334
  28. 1724518334
  29. 1724518268
  30. 1724518268
  31. 1724518268
  32. 1724518268
  33. 1724518269
  34. 1724518268
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,256KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPYCEK7NG203277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 39,256 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4WD CREW CAB 157" CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS

2.7L TURBO I4 ENGINE

310 HORSEPOWER | 430 LB-FT OF TORQUE

13.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.7L/100KM CITY | 14L/100KM COMBINED

TOWING CAPACITY: 8,900 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,824 LBS | REAR AXLE RATIO: 3.42

8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

18" GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

 

CONNECTIVITY FEATURES

Chevrolet Infotainment 3  with 7" Diagonal Colour Touch  Screen. Additional Features for Compatible Phones Include Bluetooth Audio Streaming for 2 Devices, Voice Command, Pass-through to Phone, Apple Carplay & Android Auto Capable

MECHANICAL FEATURES

Off-Road Suspension Package w/ 2" Lift & Monotube Shocks, Skid Plates, Hill Descent Control, and High Capacity Air Cleaner, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, Autotrac Two-speed Transfer Case, 2.7L Turbo I4 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Cruise & Powertrain Grade Braking and Tow/Haul Mode, Engine Oil Cooler, 4-wheel Antilock Disc Brakes with Duralife Rotors, Battery Run Down Protection

SAFETY / SECURITY

Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Stabilitrak - Electronic  Stability Control System w/ Proactive Roll Avoidance, Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control

EXTERIOR FEATURES

18" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, Black Front Bowtie, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, LED Tail Lamps, Body-Colour Bumpers, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Durabed Pickup Bed Cargo Tie Downs (12), Fixed, Rated at 226.8 KG (500 LBs), Cornerstep Rear Bumper, Top Bed Rail and Tailgate Protection Cap, Tire Carrier Lock, Variable Intermittent Wipers

INTERIOR FEATURES

Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Colour-Keyed Floor Carpeting, Power Windows: Express Up & Down for Driver. Express Down for Front Passenger and Rear, Air Conditioning Semi-Auto, Power Door Locks with  Lockout Protection, Driver Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitor with Tire Fill Alert (Excludes Spare Tire),  40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Front Driver and Passenger 4-way Seat Adjuster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Air Vents for Heating/Cooling, Front A-pillar Mounted Assist Handles, Driver and Passenger Power Lock and Release Tailgate with Lift Assist, LED Durabed Lighting, Remote Vehicle Start, Content Theft Alarm, Rear Window Defogger, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, OnStar Services and 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot  Capable, SiriusXM Radio capable

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner

Moulded Splash Guards

Engine Block Heater

Aftermarket Driver Heated Seat

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157" Custom Trail Boss 39,256 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A3 4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Komfort for sale in Tilbury, ON
2016 Audi A3 4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Komfort 144,502 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Gran Coupe for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Gran Coupe 60,591 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500