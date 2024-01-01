$44,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 157" Custom Trail Boss
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 39,256 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4WD CREW CAB 157" CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS
2.7L TURBO I4 ENGINE
310 HORSEPOWER | 430 LB-FT OF TORQUE
13.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.7L/100KM CITY | 14L/100KM COMBINED
TOWING CAPACITY: 8,900 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,824 LBS | REAR AXLE RATIO: 3.42
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18" GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
CONNECTIVITY FEATURES
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with 7" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen. Additional Features for Compatible Phones Include Bluetooth Audio Streaming for 2 Devices, Voice Command, Pass-through to Phone, Apple Carplay & Android Auto Capable
MECHANICAL FEATURES
Off-Road Suspension Package w/ 2" Lift & Monotube Shocks, Skid Plates, Hill Descent Control, and High Capacity Air Cleaner, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, Autotrac Two-speed Transfer Case, 2.7L Turbo I4 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Cruise & Powertrain Grade Braking and Tow/Haul Mode, Engine Oil Cooler, 4-wheel Antilock Disc Brakes with Duralife Rotors, Battery Run Down Protection
SAFETY / SECURITY
Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Stabilitrak - Electronic Stability Control System w/ Proactive Roll Avoidance, Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control
EXTERIOR FEATURES
18" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, Black Front Bowtie, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, LED Tail Lamps, Body-Colour Bumpers, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Durabed Pickup Bed Cargo Tie Downs (12), Fixed, Rated at 226.8 KG (500 LBs), Cornerstep Rear Bumper, Top Bed Rail and Tailgate Protection Cap, Tire Carrier Lock, Variable Intermittent Wipers
INTERIOR FEATURES
Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Colour-Keyed Floor Carpeting, Power Windows: Express Up & Down for Driver. Express Down for Front Passenger and Rear, Air Conditioning Semi-Auto, Power Door Locks with Lockout Protection, Driver Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitor with Tire Fill Alert (Excludes Spare Tire), 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Front Driver and Passenger 4-way Seat Adjuster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Air Vents for Heating/Cooling, Front A-pillar Mounted Assist Handles, Driver and Passenger Power Lock and Release Tailgate with Lift Assist, LED Durabed Lighting, Remote Vehicle Start, Content Theft Alarm, Rear Window Defogger, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, OnStar Services and 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Radio capable
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner
Moulded Splash Guards
Engine Block Heater
Aftermarket Driver Heated Seat
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
1-844-682-3325