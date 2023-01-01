$92,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country
Location
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
25,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10505877
- Stock #: 01301A
- VIN: 2GC4YREY0N1224846
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 25,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0